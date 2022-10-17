Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs
Damion Lee stole headlines for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the 29-year-old shooting guard knocked down an epic game-winner against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs actually had control of this game in the first half, only for the Suns to mount a mind-blowing comeback after the break. DAMION LEE CALLED […] The post Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State
For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Leonard and the Clippers held practice on...
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns
As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
NBA Twitter puts Sixers star Joel Embiid on blast over putrid showing vs. Bucks
It’s just been two games but already, things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is after the Sixers suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night. This time around, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks who handed Philly another disappointing loss, 90-88. Joel Embiid did...
Lakers Twitter in shambles over Russell Westbrook’s 0-11 debacle vs. Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to keep it close against their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Thursday night. In the end, however, it was the Clippers who escaped with a victory in the Crypto.com Arena, 103-97. Russell Westbrook got the start for the Lakers in this one,...
WATCH: Knicks’ Derrick Rose goes full Shohei Ohtani with epic fastball right at Grizzlies C Steven Adams’ head
New York Knicks veteran Derrick Rose has been through so much in what has been a very colorful NBA career. The way he has been able to evolve his game now that he’s in the twilight of his career is truly a marvelous feat. As it turns out, D-Rose’s remarkable evolution has now taken to a different level.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s controversial bench comments draws cryptic response from Darvin Ham
It may have just been a preseason game, but the fact that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham finally decided to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench certainly made all sorts of headlines. Russ himself stated that his hamstring injury may have been indirectly caused by the fact that he came off the bench for the first time in his career, which only further stoked the flame of this intriguing narrative.
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors
LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
Sixers star James Harden’s 3-word reaction to Young Thug’s championship message from jail
James Harden received some words of encouragement from a rather unusual source on Tuesday ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics. Atlanta rapper Young Thug reached out to Harden via Twitter to encourage him to “get the ring this year,” to which Harden dropped a three-word response on Wednesday morning after the loss in Boston.
Ben Simmons’ awful Nets debut brings out the haters
The Brooklyn Nets were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans on their home floor in their season opener Wednesday night, 130-108. In the lob-sided loss, Nets star Ben Simmons made his team debut. To put it mildly, it did not go well. Simmons finished the game playing 23 minutes, scoring four points, with five rebounds, five assists, three turnovers and six fouls. Yes, Simmons fouled out of his first game in a Nets uniform.
Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five
The Golden State Warriors have had a very tumultuous couple of weeks following the Draymond Green punch of teammate Jordan Poole. Many were wondering how the two would co-exist after the incident. The Warriors insisted they would move past it, but that’s easier said than done. Well, chalk it up to something else the Warriors […] The post Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets
New Orleans Pelicans scoring machine Brandon Ingram has always been compared with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Both are lengthy bucket-getters who can be unstoppable when they get it going. Before Wednesday night’s showdown between the Pelicans and the Nets, Durant even heaped some praises at Brandon Ingram, though, the latter was not really buying […] The post ‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets had a tremendous opportunity on Wednesday night to turn a page on what has been a drama-laden offseason for them. A home win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans would have been a great way to kick things off, but unfortunately for them, disaster struck. It was Zion and Co. […] The post ‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner
The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback to open their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks. Damion Lee hit a tough midrange jumper with 9.7 seconds left on the clock, and after Luka Doncic missed a potential game-winning three, the Suns walked away with the win despite trailing by as many as 22 points […] The post Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Magic vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 10/21/2022
The Orlando Magic will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Friday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Magic-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Orlando was defeated in their opener 113-109 by […] The post NBA Odds: Magic vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 10/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0