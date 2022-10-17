Sharks in the water, cannabis education, the downside of rescheduling, and industry real talk: NY Cannabis Insider Live on 11/4

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 34. Warm, pleasant weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. ARTIST POURS HER HEART INTO NEW DOWNTOWN MURAL: Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs and celebrates how people are united by food and culture. Meet artist Audra Linsner (shown) and see how the mural was created (photos, video). (Katrina Tulloch photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO