ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Sharks in the water, cannabis education, the downside of rescheduling, and industry real talk: NY Cannabis Insider Live on 11/4

By Advance Media New York
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

CDC urges masks in 10 Upstate NY counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 10 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, all located in Upstate New York. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Oswego County for the fifth straight week.
MONTANA STATE
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s top CNY campaign donors have reasons to say thanks

Some of the largest contributors to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign from Central New York are groups and individuals who have reasons to say thanks. Statewide, the governor’s campaign has taken heat for accepting tens of thousands in campaign donations from a family that benefited from a no-bid multi-million-dollar contract for at-home Covid-19 test kits.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

NY voters will be asked to decide environmental bond act proposition

A proposition on the back of the ballot this year will decide whether New York state should take on $4.2 billion in debt to fund its largest single investments in environmental projects, green energy developments and climate change resiliency. On the back of the ballots in this year’s general election,...
Syracuse.com

Central NY housing market returning to ‘normal’ after long hot streak, Realtors say

Syracuse, N.Y. — The real estate market in Central New York is getting closer normal, according to a new report from the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. For much of the last two years, home sale totals and average prices have been on the upswing. Pent up demand exploded after pandemic shutdowns ended and combined with tight inventory to cause a red hot market in the region.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

County still shopping for land near Micron site. Plus SU-Clemson preview (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 21)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 34. Warm, pleasant weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. ARTIST POURS HER HEART INTO NEW DOWNTOWN MURAL: Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs and celebrates how people are united by food and culture. Meet artist Audra Linsner (shown) and see how the mural was created (photos, video). (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate trading card fraudster duped buyers and sellers of $33k, prosecutors say

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester-area man is charged with defrauding trading card buyers and sellers of more than $33,000, federal prosecutors said Thursday. From October 2021 to February 2022, Kyle Bertrand, 34, faked payments and shipped empty boxes to people he met online, convincing them he was interested in buying or selling valuable football, basketball and baseball cards worth thousands of dollars, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Bold autumn colors splash along Otisco Lake in the Finger Lakes (video)

Vibrant colors are on full display around the Finger Lakes right now, and barring any significantly blustery days, we can expect it to continue a little longer. All the yellow pigment trees were especially extraordinary this year like hickory and cottonwood, and black walnut, according to Don Leopold, a distinguished teaching professor at SUNY ESF and author of several books, including “Trees of New York.”
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy