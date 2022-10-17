Sharks in the water, cannabis education, the downside of rescheduling, and industry real talk: NY Cannabis Insider Live on 11/4

Read full article on original website
NY Cannabis Insider Live: Two weeks until highly anticipated professional industry conference
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, the Tarrytown conference will be held Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
Meet the NY Cannabis Insider Live panelists discussing the downside of rescheduling for NYS
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by Cannaspire, is Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. The full-day, in-person conference will be half at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. Purchase tickets here. NY Cannabis Insider Live events feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders sharing their knowledge and expertise...
Attorney General James sues CNY ski resort for buying, shutting down competitor
Fabius, N.Y. — New York state’s Attorney General has filed an antitrust lawsuit against a Central New York ski resort company Friday, claiming it bought its only competitor in the region to shut it down and drive business to its properties. Toggenburg Mountain, a Fabius ski slope in...
Disney loses legal battle in Albany over $6.3 million ‘windfall’
Robert Gavin, Times Union, Albany, N.Y. (TNS) New York’s second-highest court on Thursday upheld a state tax tribunal’s decision to deny Walt Disney $6.3 million in royalty income exclusions tied to the company’s foreign affiliates — money it now owes the state. In a 5-0 decision,...
Thousands of units, hundreds of patients: Curaleaf recalls are piling up in New York
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. NY Cannabis Insider has learned that multistate marijuana operator Curaleaf has recalled products in the...
CDC urges masks in 10 Upstate NY counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 10 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, all located in Upstate New York. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Oswego County for the fifth straight week.
Hochul’s top CNY campaign donors have reasons to say thanks
Some of the largest contributors to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign from Central New York are groups and individuals who have reasons to say thanks. Statewide, the governor’s campaign has taken heat for accepting tens of thousands in campaign donations from a family that benefited from a no-bid multi-million-dollar contract for at-home Covid-19 test kits.
Winter 2022-23 predictions: ‘A winter of extremes’ looks likely for Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — The official winter forecast for Upstate New York says we’ll likely end up with an average winter overall, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center. But that benign forecast doesn’t tell the whole story, according to state climatologist Mark Wysocki. “I think it’s going...
Hochul lead over Zeldin in single digits in another new poll
Gov. Kathy Hochul led her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, by 6 points in a SurveyUSA poll released Thursday, the latest signal that a governor’s race once seen as an afterthought in deep-blue New York has turned competitive in the final weeks. The poll mirrored an average of recent...
NY voters will be asked to decide environmental bond act proposition
A proposition on the back of the ballot this year will decide whether New York state should take on $4.2 billion in debt to fund its largest single investments in environmental projects, green energy developments and climate change resiliency. On the back of the ballots in this year’s general election,...
Central NY housing market returning to ‘normal’ after long hot streak, Realtors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — The real estate market in Central New York is getting closer normal, according to a new report from the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. For much of the last two years, home sale totals and average prices have been on the upswing. Pent up demand exploded after pandemic shutdowns ended and combined with tight inventory to cause a red hot market in the region.
County still shopping for land near Micron site. Plus SU-Clemson preview (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 21)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 34. Warm, pleasant weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. ARTIST POURS HER HEART INTO NEW DOWNTOWN MURAL: Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs and celebrates how people are united by food and culture. Meet artist Audra Linsner (shown) and see how the mural was created (photos, video). (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Upstate trading card fraudster duped buyers and sellers of $33k, prosecutors say
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester-area man is charged with defrauding trading card buyers and sellers of more than $33,000, federal prosecutors said Thursday. From October 2021 to February 2022, Kyle Bertrand, 34, faked payments and shipped empty boxes to people he met online, convincing them he was interested in buying or selling valuable football, basketball and baseball cards worth thousands of dollars, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.
Bold autumn colors splash along Otisco Lake in the Finger Lakes (video)
Vibrant colors are on full display around the Finger Lakes right now, and barring any significantly blustery days, we can expect it to continue a little longer. All the yellow pigment trees were especially extraordinary this year like hickory and cottonwood, and black walnut, according to Don Leopold, a distinguished teaching professor at SUNY ESF and author of several books, including “Trees of New York.”
President Joe Biden to visit Syracuse on heels of $100 billion Micron deal
Washington – President Joe Biden plans to visit Syracuse on Thursday to see firsthand where Micron Technology plans to invest up to $100 billion in computer chip manufacturing plants. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer confirmed that Biden accepted an invitation from him and Gov. Kathy Hochul to visit Syracuse and...
Jim Mulder, The Post-Standard and Syracuse.com win major NY journalism awards
Jim Mulder of syracuse.com and The Post-Standard has been honored as the 2022 New York Journalist of the Year in the Journalism Association of New York‘s annual statewide competition. The contest selects a single New York journalist for an exceptional body of work in 2021. Mulder’s work included watchdog...
CNY’s Beak & Skiff announces first concert of 2023 season
It’s not even winter yet, but it’s already time to start making 2023 concert plans in Central New York. The Avett Brothers will perform at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, N.Y., on May 20. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 7. Tickets will...
Republicans slam NY Attorney General James over openness to amend bail reform again
Albany, N.Y. — Republicans are crying foul over Attorney General Letitia James’ openness to amending New York’s cashless bail system. James in a recent interview admitted that she’s not against the idea of state lawmakers once again revising the controversial bail reforms as polls show crime is among New Yorkers’ top concerns.
New polls show race for NY governor tightening in Hochul-Zeldin matchup
Albany, N.Y. — Two new polls released this week indicate the race for governor is tightening and voters from both major parties are increasingly citing concerns about inflation and crime as Election Day nears. The camps of challenger U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and Gov. Kathy Hochul both sought to...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to...
