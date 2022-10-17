Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Woman Being Investigated For DUI After New Brighton Accident Thursday Evening
(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.
Tractor trailer rollover on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
PSP was called to the area around 4:30 a.m.
wtae.com
Car nearly crashes into Butler County home
One person was hurt after a car nearly crashed into a home in Callery Borough, Butler County. This happened on Mars Evan City road just after 2 a.m. The car missed going into the home by just inches. It stopped on the front porch of the home. There is no...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday night on U.S. 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, on Route 322, in Canal Township, Venango County.
beavercountyradio.com
Eastbound I-376 Parkway West Short-term Traffic Stoppage Monday Morning in Robinson
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term traffic stoppage on eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday morning, October 24 weather permitting. A traffic stoppage of 15 minutes or less will occur on eastbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway West over Boyce Road...
Kennedy Township home destroyed by fire overnight
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials say an Allegheny County home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to Brentwood Drive in Kennedy Township near McKees Rocks after midnight. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 a woman was able to get out safely, but...
Slippery road, speed cause of rollover crash in Mercer County
An 18-year-old man walked away from a rollover crash in Mercer County on Wednesday.
Vehicle strikes porch in Butler County; one hurt
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was hurt when a vehicle struck the porch of a home in Butler County. A 911 operator confirmed the person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. First responders were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday...
Pa. school bus driver badly injured in crash: reports
The driver of an empty school bus was seriously injured crashed into a steel support in Forest Hills, according to a story from the Post-Gazette. The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard. The crash left the front end of the bus twisted around the borough’s welcome sign.
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Car Crashes Into Porch
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a car crashed into a house overnight. The accident happened Friday around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Mars-Evans City Road—which is about a half-mile past Marburger Road. When crews arrived they found the vehicle went off the road...
beavercountyradio.com
Darlington Woman Charged After Striking a Man With a Toy Sweeper
(Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to an address on Clark Road in Little Beaver Township at 8:33 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating that it was learned that 37-year-old Laura Berstler...
butlerradio.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Building Near Evans City
Crews were on the scene of a crash early Wednesday morning after a car went into a building in Forward Township. The accident happened on Route 68 just east of Evans City around 6:40 a.m. Dispatchers say a vehicle crashed into Larry Teal’s Alignment Shop. The man who was driving...
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Toll Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. State...
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Man Cited by Pa State Police After One Vehicle Accident in Wayne Twp.
(Wayne Township, Lawrence County. Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle have charged a 22-year-old Ellwood City Man with not driving properly on roadways laned for traffic after a one vehicle accident occurred in Wayne Twp., Lawrence County. Troopers said via release that Dylan Haynes was traveling north on Oswald...
Teen driver identified in fatal Trumbull County crash
Troopers were called to State Route 5 in Johnston Township, north of State Route 88.
Local volunteer firefighter killed in crash on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH — A Presto volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash on Parkway East on Wednesday morning. Sources tell Channel 11 Fire Lt. Terry Tackett died in the crash. The department tells us they are shaken up and hurting by his sudden passing. 11 News spoke with a former...
At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.At least one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting along Tulip Road, right near Duke's Rodi Lounge.Police at the scene were focused on a white BMW SUV that was riddled with bullet holes.So far, no information has been provided about a suspect or motive.
McKees Rocks man arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on woman
A Mckees Rocks man has been arrested on several warrants, including one for allegedly throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her young son. Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. He was wanted by McKeesport police on aggravated assault charges for the alleged Oct. 9 incident, in which the victim was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital for treatment of second-degree burns.
One person killed in Parkway East crash near Squirrel Hill Tunnel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was killed in a crash on the Parkway East outbound near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel on Wednesday morning. State police confirmed the fatality to KDKA-TV. The crash happened around 6 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer, as well as two cars. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital but died from their injuries, state police said.Other injuries were not made available.The road has reopened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
explore venango
Police: Oil City Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges After Weed Found in Her Home
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman was jailed on child endangerment and drug charges after a state parole agent found suspected marijuana in her residence. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 37-year-old Carrie Lynn Rice:. Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor...
