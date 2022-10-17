ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, IL

WSPY NEWS

Joseph M. Erickson, 86

Joseph M. Erickson, age 86, of Sheridan, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Memorial services will be held 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Rev. Seamus Enright officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Erickson, Kerry Carlson, Ace Carlson and Jack Polkowski. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
SHERIDAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Michael P. Beyer, 31

Michael P. Beyer, 31, of Plano, IL passed away on October 14, 2022. Michael was born on November 11, 1990 in Aurora, IL to Martin and Carmen (Ramos) Beyer. Michael enjoyed his music and dancing in the kitchen with his children and fiancé, fishing, and grilling his steaks. He also enjoyed spending time with all of his children.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kathryn Dolenga

On October 20, 2022, Kathryn Dolenga passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 83 years old. A lifelong Illinois native, Kathy was well-loved by all who knew her. Kathy was the mother of 5 children. Despite her large family Kathy always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family. She worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for her children. She would proudly boast about all that her children accomplished no matter how great or small the accomplishment.
EARLVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego

Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich man killed in crash on Creek Road

UPDATE: A Sandwich man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Creek Road, north of Plano, Wednesday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's identified the man who died as 52-year-old Jeffrey A. Thompson, of Sandwich. Police say Thompson was heading north on Creek Road when he left the roadway and hit a utility pole near Frazier Road. Thompson was the only one in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring

The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Forecast for Oswego tax levy is a drop

With a general fund showing its biggest reserve in 10 years, the village of Oswego is poised to lower its tax rate for the fourth straight year. Four options were presented at the Oswego Village Board meeting Tuesday from keeping the same rate to lowering it by a half percent, one percent, or two percent.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery police investigating murder on village's east side

Police in Montgomery are investigating a murder on the village's east side. A news release from the Montgomery Police Department says that officers were called to the 1200 block of Lebanon Street early Friday morning for report of an unresponsive person. Police say officers found a body in a driveway....
MONTGOMERY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich PD using lateral transfer to hire officers

The Sandwich Police Department is establishing a lateral transfer police officer eligibility list which will expedite the hiring process. Current full time and part time police officers certified by Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board are needed, says its news release. A testing session is scheduled for early November.
WSPY NEWS

Cannabis and cash found at Peru business

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
PERU, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police still investigating shooting south of Yorkville

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a shooting that happened in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville in early September. Four people were shot in what police say was a dispute among party attendees. No one died. Undersheriff Bobby Richardson says police are still trying...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

No one hurt in Plano chimney fire

No one was hurt after a chimney caught fire at a home in Plano Wednesday afternoon. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Fire Chief Greg Witek says firefighters were called to the two-story home in the 2000 block of Country Drive just after noon. Witek says fire crews were able to...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Support-A-Farmer Devoted to Farmer's Wellness

With this year's harvest season well underway, University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H program and Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau are urging public support for farmers throughout the county. Grundy youth and volunteers, supported by both programs, devoted their Monday, October 10th, to helping bring joy to farmers who may be facing a stressful time of year.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Road and traffic woes haunt Sandwich

With the road construction season winding down, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham says he is concerned about timing. Your browser does not support the audio element. Currently, the downtown has Main Street closed on both sides of the railroad tracks after a major water leak last week at 3:30 in the morning.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Marseilles: Commercial Realignment, I-80 Projects Still Ongoing

The Marseilles City Council this week discussed a project that is taking longer than normal to complete. When the Interstate 80 project first began, city officials estimated it would be completed by this summer. But now, it might take several more weeks to finish. That's according to Marseilles City Engineer Mike Etscheid.
MARSEILLES, IL

