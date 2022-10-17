ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

In a new ad, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis attempts to share a softer, rarely-seen side of Ron DeSantis, skipping any mention of Trump, a potential 2024 rival

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as one of the Republican Party's most aggressive fighters in America as he spars publicly with journalists, Disney, LGBTQ rights groups, and the Biden administration. But on Monday, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis took to the airwaves in a new campaign ad to...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.  
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Ivanka Trump hands out meals to Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian

Ivanka Trump visited Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday to hand out meals to those affected by Hurricane Ian. The former White House aide joined the efforts of CityServe, a Christian nonprofit group that provides service via local churches, and Mercy Chefs, another nonprofit organization dedicated to providing restaurant-quality meals to feed those who visited the tent. Those who received the food and supplies included needy families and first responders.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Boston

DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.Documents released Friday show that the two sets of planned flights will transport about 100 migrants to those two states. They were scheduled to happen before Oct. 3 but apparently were halted or postponed. The contractor hired by Florida later extended the window for the trips until Dec. 1, according to memos released by...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy