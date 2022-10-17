Read full article on original website
Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County
Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned over the picture of him in a KKK outfit. The post Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County appeared first on NewsOne.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Federal Judge Hands Florida Gov. DeSantis A Win On Taxpayer-Funded Gender Treatments
A federal judge on Wednesday handed Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory by blocking an effort to force taxpayer-funded treatments for gender dysphoria, including for children. According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle denied a request from a cadre of transgender-rights and healthcare-provider groups that want to overturn...
Over 41,000 New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida in 2022 After Their Governor Urged Republicans in the State To Leave
A report was published on September 20, showing that 41,885 New Yorkers have left their homes to move to Florida. The report follows analysis of data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, showing the number of New York driver's licenses that have been exchanged for Florida driver's licenses.
In a new ad, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis attempts to share a softer, rarely-seen side of Ron DeSantis, skipping any mention of Trump, a potential 2024 rival
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as one of the Republican Party's most aggressive fighters in America as he spars publicly with journalists, Disney, LGBTQ rights groups, and the Biden administration. But on Monday, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis took to the airwaves in a new campaign ad to...
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Charlie Crist campaign manager abruptly departs bid for Florida governor
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager exited the team less than three weeks out from the midterm election.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Ivanka Trump hands out meals to Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian
Ivanka Trump visited Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday to hand out meals to those affected by Hurricane Ian. The former White House aide joined the efforts of CityServe, a Christian nonprofit group that provides service via local churches, and Mercy Chefs, another nonprofit organization dedicated to providing restaurant-quality meals to feed those who visited the tent. Those who received the food and supplies included needy families and first responders.
DeSantis administration agrees to release Martha's Vineyard records by December
The governor’s office notes it has handed over some records related to the migrants' flights.
DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.Documents released Friday show that the two sets of planned flights will transport about 100 migrants to those two states. They were scheduled to happen before Oct. 3 but apparently were halted or postponed. The contractor hired by Florida later extended the window for the trips until Dec. 1, according to memos released by...
Many Floridians Hit Hardest by Hurricane Ian Can't Afford to Rebuild
“The super-rich people aren't the ones at the restaurants working and cooking your food. They're not the ones driving the boats out here taking people around,” says Todd Lurty, whose home was destroyed
