On October 20, 2022, Kathryn Dolenga passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 83 years old. A lifelong Illinois native, Kathy was well-loved by all who knew her. Kathy was the mother of 5 children. Despite her large family Kathy always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family. She worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for her children. She would proudly boast about all that her children accomplished no matter how great or small the accomplishment.

EARLVILLE, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO