Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Less Sleep Tied to Higher Risk for Developing Chronic Disease
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Sleeping five hours or less per night is associated with a higher risk for developing chronic diseases, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in PLOS Medicine. Séverine Sabia, from Université Paris Cité, Inserm in France, and colleagues examined whether sleep...
Use of Anesthesia Care for Cataract Surgery Examined
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Anesthesia care is more common among Medicare beneficiaries undergoing cataract surgery versus other low-risk procedures, and fewer cataract surgery patients experience systemic complications within seven days, according to a study published online Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Dhivya Perumal, M.D., from...
Ruxolitinib Cream Results in Greater Repigmentation in Vitiligo
THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with vitiligo, ruxolitinib cream results in greater repigmentation of lesions compared with vehicle control, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine. David Rosmarin, M.D., from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues...
Racial/Ethnic Gaps in Outcomes Larger for Infants Conceived by ART
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Women who conceive by medically assisted reproduction (MAR) have larger racial/ethnic disparities in adverse birth outcomes, such as neonatal and fetal death, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in Pediatrics. Sarka Lisonkova, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia...
Disparities Seen in Receipt of Postpartum Care
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Disparities exist in the receipt of recommended postpartum care by insurance type, rural or urban residence, and racial and ethnic identities, according to a study published online Oct. 14 in JAMA Health Forum. Julia D. Interrante, M.P.H., from University of Minnesota in...
Physicians With Disabilities Experience More Mistreatment
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Physicians with disabilities had a significantly higher likelihood of experiencing every type of mistreatment from both patients and coworkers, according to a study published online in the October issue of Health Affairs. Lisa M. Meeks, from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and...
Gestational Phthalate Exposure Tied to Childhood Lung Function
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Gestational exposure to phthalates is associated with reduced lung function during childhood, according to a study published in the Nov. 1 issue of Environmental Pollution. Magda Bosch de Basea, Ph.D., from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Catalonia, Spain, and colleagues...
NIH Investigating COVID-19 Experiments Conducted at Boston University
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. National Institutes of Health is investigating COVID-19 experiments at Boston University that have sparked a media firestorm, with some news outlets alleging that scientists created a “killer” strain of the coronavirus as part of their research. Boston University...
Apixaban Compared to Rivaroxaban for A-Fib and Valvular Heart Disease
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD), apixaban is associated with a reduced risk for ischemic stroke or systemic embolism and a reduced risk for bleeding compared with rivaroxaban, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Pulse CO Oximeters Not Accurate for Assessing Blood Carboxyhemoglobin
THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The use of noninvasive pulse carbon monoxide (CO) oximeters (SpCO) is not accurate for determining blood carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) levels, according to a study presented Oct. 18 at the European Emergency Medicine Congress, in Germany. Mathilde Papin, from Nantes University Hospital in France,...
Review: Results of Endolymphatic Sac Surgery Mixed in Meniere Disease
THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Endolymphatic sac surgery appears to offer mixed results for the treatment of Menière disease, according to a systematic review published online Oct. 8 in the European Archives of Oto-Rhino-Laryngology. Franziska A. Szott, from Aachen University Hospital in Germany, and colleagues conducted...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
