Seventh Annual Expungement and Record Sealing Hybrid Summit to be held in February 2023
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WAND)- The Champaign County Clerk’s office will host the Seventh Annual Expungement and Record Sealing Hybrid Summit this February. The Summit allows anyone needing assistance with applying, preparing, and filing for adult or juvenile criminal record expungement and sealing, to meet with licensed attorneys to discuss their Champaign County case and/or other eligible cases.
Urbana High School senior to host HBCU College Fair
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Senior Amari Johnson invited over a dozen historically black colleges and universities to Urbana High School for an HBCU College Fair. Once Johnson began going on college visits herself, she noticed many other students don't have the opportunity to travel to schools so she wanted to change that.
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
When's the best time to see fall colors in Illinois?
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fall is here! But in true Midwest fashion, blink and you might miss it. This week is the best time to see the leaves change color. By next week, they could be gone. “We do get people coming out here to see the changing leaves, I...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a single vehicle crash in Rantoul. The Coroner reports Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 a.m. on October 21, 2022. Officials confirm the crash occurred late Thursday evening around 10:48 p.m. near...
Decatur house fire contained
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire at North Woodford Street and East Leafland Avenue on Friday afternoon. Battalion Chief Tim May said that they had crews nearby who were able to get a quick start on fighting the fire. House. An investigation...
CU Canteen run in need of donations for homeless
CHAMPAIGN-UBANA, ILL (WAND) : The C-U Canteen Run is on the go as temperatures drop and they need your help with winter donations for the homeless. The repurposed ambulance is making trips throughout the week in Champaign-Urbana and servicing homeless community members across the area. The ambulance is stocked with hygienic items, sweaters, coats, warmers, gloves, snacks and so many more essentials. However, they are running low as demand is picking up with temperatures dipping down.
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
Santas for Seniors helps you make Christmas more merry
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) : Santa's for Seniors wants to help local senior residents in nursing and assisted living homes make their holidays a bit more merry. Holly York runs the Santas for Seniors program in Champaign and Ford counties. York says the program allows the community to make the holidays more special for seniors who may not have family in the area or other unforeseen circumstances. Through Santas for Seniors, you can be a sponsor, donor or helper.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
Signs of domestic violence you may not notice
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Signs of violence aren't always visible from the outside. Domestic violence cases each look different from one another. Liz Mackey, Domestic Violence Program Director at DOVE, shared how some underestimate the situation. "So many times with domestic violence, people jump to the physical aspect and the...
Decatur fire crews continue to investigate suspicious Sunday morning house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the corner of N. College and Waggoner, Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived on the scene at 11:28 a.m. to a story and a half vacant house with heavy fire coming from the upstairs windows.
Facebook Marketplace buyers robbed at gunpoint
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — On October 13, Urbana Police officers responded to two separate reports of Armed Robbery at the Town and County Apartment Complex. In both cases, victims were lured to parking lots in the complex under the guise of buying cell phones that were advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The offender threatened victims with a pistol in both cases and stole cash from them. The offender was described as skinny, about 6’2’’ tall, of unknown age, wearing a puffy orange coat, jeans, and a white mask.
Fix to flaw in Social Security pending
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There are a pair of exceptions in Social Security laws which result in thousands of people not being fully able to collect their benefits. “Teachers, firefighters, railroad workers, police officers,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. “It’s the Government Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision.”
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
Child in critical condition after being shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Champaign. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
Macon County Clerk's office warns about counterfeit mailers
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Clerk's Office announced that voters in the county have received mailers claiming to be from the Clerk's Office. The mailings included an accurate copy of the early voting hours on County Clerk letterhead as well as additional information regarding candidates and the constitutional amendment. This mailing was not sent from the Macon County Clerk.
