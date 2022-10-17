ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCRG.com

KCRG celebrates 'America Reads Day' at Cedar Rapids Schools

One-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $6,500 for two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. Iowa's total employment fell for the first time in six months during September. Master gardener talks fall cleanup,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

‘Lights on After School’ celebration in Dyersville

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Afterschool Alliance, for every child in an after-school program, three more are waiting to get in. Tuesday, what’s called a ‘Lights on After School’ event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. St. Mark Youth Enrichment...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Daycare awarded state funding to deal with childcare needs

This morning, nine members of AmeriCorps flew out of the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City seeking applicants for new firefighters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Fire Department is looking for new firefighters, according to officials. The department is accepting applications online for multiple positions through Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The process includes an on-site written test, or a remote computer-based test, along with a physical fitness test. Interviews will likely not be held until early- to mid-January.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic. The parade...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

DeJear discusses her platform in run for Governor

Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished. The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They're working with Save CR Heritage to give the homes the opportunity to be relocated.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Linn Co. Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded more than $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to 27 organizations on Wednesday for projects ranging from affordable housing to public health and water and sewer infrastructure projects. The funding is designed to help communities recover...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha has a new police chief

People from eastern Iowa are traveling to Fort Myers, Florida to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Dubuque City Council approves grant to turn former school into apartments. The Dubuque City Council approved a grant to turn a former school into apartments. British Prime Minister Truss resigns. Updated: 6...
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids school district to name interim superintendent

This morning, nine members of AmeriCorps flew out of the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working with Save...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha police captain promoted to Chief of Police

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha Police Captain Ben Kamm was promoted to Chief of Police for the Hiawatha Police Department during a city council meeting on Wednesday. The police department made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying Chief Kamm has spent his 18-year career with the Hiawatha Police Department, working his way up from Patrol Officer to Patrol Sergeant, and most recently Captain.
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Chloe Meester

This morning, nine members of AmeriCorps flew out of the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working with Save...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

