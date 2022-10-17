Read full article on original website
This past Saturday, Salem was full by 11 a.m. Here’s what it’s like to live there in October.
"They can’t even go out for groceries or emergencies or anything like that because trying to get back in is a nightmare.”. “There’s so many people, it’s like wall-to-wall people.”. “This year is absolutely insane. It’s crazy. I’m like, ‘Where did all of these people come from?’”...
Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November
"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
Wellesley Business Buzz: Sip & Shop in Linden Square; Wellesley Marketplace is back; La Toscana’s keeps up appearances; FIXT Dental grand opening on tap
Sip & Shop in Linden Square to benefit the Ellie Fund. PARTICIPATING STORES: Kenzie & Hope (4pm-7pm); Sara Campbell (4pm-7pm); Tiny Hanger (3pm-5pm) Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19. Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Queer Latinx artist sheds light on colonialism, immigration, and xenophobia using the human body
The smell of white sage and the sound of jingling keys filled the Media Art Gallery on Avery Street on Oct. 14 as a Mexico-City-born artist displayed a new performance piece. “Go Back to Where You Came From!” is a performance-lecture piece by Emilio Rojas that investigates the history of colonialism and border trauma while highlighting xenophobia, queerness, and the contamination of interpersonal spaces.
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
Natick resident group wants town to be sanctuary community
A group of Natick residents is urging the town to develop a sanctuary policy to help “protect our non-citizen friends and neighbors.” It sounds as though this could become an agenda item for a future Natick Select Board meeting after resident Cody Jacobs read a letter from the Natick Sanctuary Policy Coalition at the start of this week’s Board meeting during citizen speak.
Here are the new stores coming to Assembly Row
Athleisure company Athleta and kitchenware maker Zwilling will be among the businesses coming to the Somerville shopping area. A host of new retailers are set to open in Somerville’s Assembly Row in the next year, the site said Wednesday, according to the Boston Business Journal. The mixed-use site will...
Jurassic World experience roars into Boston
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned
Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
Ever Eaten a ‘Croffle' Before? Here's Where You Can Get One in the Boston Area
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new cafe that offers a twist on two popular breakfast items has opened a few miles west of Boston. According to both an article from the Boston Business Journal and a page within the Simon site, Glazed Bytes is now open on the upper level of The Shops At Chestnut Hill, with the place featuring "croffles," or a mix of croissants and waffles. The menu for the eatery shows both sweet and savory croffles, with the former including ice cream and sauce and the latter including melted cheese and toppings such as bacon and pepperoni, while pasta salads, sandwiches, and coffee and tea are also available.
Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US
Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
It Wasn’t ’78, But This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Snowiest Day Ever
Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.
Boston clergy chain themselves to Faneuil Hall in protest of its name
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston clergy leaders have chained themselves to the historic Faneuil Hall. They’re protesting its name, and also want to open dialogue to curb racism, according to the group. “We see this process of changing the name, a public process that could go through the city council...
Wu says state needs to build 1,000 beds for addicts outside Boston to relieve pressure on Mass and Cass and Clifford Park
Standing in needle-strewn Clifford Park this morning, Mayor Wu called on the state to do more to relieve pressure on Mass and Cass, in a press conference cut short by screaming protesters who used to follow her around banging buckets over her Covid-19 policies but who had to find something else with which to fill their days now that nobody cares about them anymore.
Massachusetts woman walking dog surrounded by 9 aggressive coyotes
“On 10/15/22 at 9:30 PM, Swampscott Police received a call from a resident who was walking their dog on Rockyledge Rd. The caller reported a large group of coyotes was now surrounding them and their dog, the caller stated that this group of coyotes were not backing down from them.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
