According to a letter sent to parents, Kyrene Emergency Management said the student was walking to the YMCA near Desert Foothills Parkway when she saw a man following her. The letter says the man grabbed her shoulder to stop her from walking. Kyrene Emergency Management says that the student was able to go into a bank and tell employees what happened. The man then left, but his whereabouts are unknown. Police haven’t released a description of the man.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO