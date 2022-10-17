ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

How new 49ers weapon Christian McCaffrey fits perfectly in Kyle Shanahan's loaded offense, now and later

The 49ers haven't had a Pro Bowl-caliber feature running back back in nearly a decade. Their trade with the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey changes that. Coach Kyle Shanahan, in five plus seasons in San Francisco, has had a productive rushing attack with a variety of backs post Frank Gore, from Carlos Hyde to Jeff Wilson Jr. None of them provided the same running and receiving upside McCaffrey will.

