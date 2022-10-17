Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Tom Brady: 'There's No Way He's Enjoying This'
Count former Pittsburgh Steelers great and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger as one of many who believe something is not quite right with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Bucs fell to the previously 1-4 Steelers this past Sunday, prompting Roethlisberger to share his thoughts on...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Russell Wilson's personality may spark 'mutiny' in Broncos locker room, says former teammate
Russell Wilson has come under fire for his seemingly inauthentic and manufactured persona through the years, and it's been strikingly apparent in his first year with the Broncos. Well, that is according to former teammate Michael Robinson. With the Broncos sitting at 2-4 and their team entering something of a...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'
Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week. In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting
There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Chiefs emerge as 'strong contender,’ WR responds cryptically to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' tweet
It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. may soon have a landing spot, and it's looking like one of the frontrunners to obtain his services is an AFC club. KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs are viewed as a "strong contender" for Beckham's services. Wilson also said that...
Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and a top running back could be a target
We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer. That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into...
Why Travis Kelce's contract restructure could foreshadow Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Chiefs
Travis Kelce doesn't clear up rumors. The Chiefs offense has been pretty, pretty good this year, even in the wake of the Tyreek Hill trade to the Dolphins. That said, it's still missing a few elements to make it reminiscent of the great offenses schemed by Andy Reid in recent years.
How new 49ers weapon Christian McCaffrey fits perfectly in Kyle Shanahan's loaded offense, now and later
The 49ers haven't had a Pro Bowl-caliber feature running back back in nearly a decade. Their trade with the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey changes that. Coach Kyle Shanahan, in five plus seasons in San Francisco, has had a productive rushing attack with a variety of backs post Frank Gore, from Carlos Hyde to Jeff Wilson Jr. None of them provided the same running and receiving upside McCaffrey will.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 8 underdogs with the best odds to win
On a day when the college football world shook with great games and greater celebrations, an upset that would have made some serious noise fell by the wayside: Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14. It was a result inside Notre Dame Stadium that snapped over 12 months of futility for the...
