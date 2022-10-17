ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause in 'House of the Dragon' teaser

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JM3IJ_0icAMTYg00
Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen on the HBO series "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

The network shared a teaser following Sunday's episode of the fantasy drama series.

While the penultimate episode focused solely on Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her family in King's Landing, the finale will turn the camera to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her supporters at Dragonstone.

The teaser shows Rhaenys (Eve Best) arrive at Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra (D'Arcy) that Alicent and her supporters have taken the throne in support of Alicent's son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Rhaenyra's allies rally around her as everyone prepares for war.

Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans , Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Graham McTavish and Matthew Needham also star.

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood , which recounts the history of House Targaryen. The series takes place about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones , based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

The Season 1 finale airs Sunday on HBO.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Related
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?

Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: 5 Things You May Have Missed From Aegon’s Many Kids to a Daeron Targaryen Easter Egg

HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 9 “The Green Council” officially kicks off the gruesome civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. As soon as she learns that Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) makes moves to ensure that her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) ascends the Iron Throne. Dissenters are imprisoned and killed, Viserys’s death is kept secret, and battle lines are officially drawn. But while you might have caught that Aegon is unworthy of the Iron Throne and that Alicent insisted on giving him both the sword and the crown of his namesake, Aegon the Conqueror, did you catch that the show subtly confirmed Alicent’s fourth kid by Viserys? Or that Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) definitely has a type in women?
Distractify

Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?

The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
techunwrapped.com

Are these three eggs Daenerys’s dragons?

The eighth episode of The House of the Dragon has provoked contradictory reactions. While some have been impressed by Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys plagued by pain and illness, others have found this to have been a bit of a slow episode. If we skip over Daemon’s swordsmanship moment, there’s not much gory compared to what this series has accustomed us to. We have seen the prelude, the eve of what will be the war for the succession to the other. And it is that all the family dinner that we had to put up with was nothing more than a little farce to please Grandpa.
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Distractify

Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return

House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
The Independent

House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character

House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
466K+
Followers
66K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy