San Luis Obispo, CA

UPDATE: Highway 101N Grand Ave offramp reopened after vegetation fire

By Esther Lo
 4 days ago
UPDATE (07:16 a.m.): The ramp is reopened.
——-
(Original): The Grand Ave offramp to Highway 101 Northbound is closed due to a vegetation fire west of the highway, CHP said Monday morning.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department said they received reports of a possible structure fire around 6:13 a.m. But fire crews determined that it was a vegetation fire instead after they arrived on the scene.

The fire has since been extinguished, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The offramp remains closed as crews investigate the origin of the fire, officials said.

