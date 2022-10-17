Briefs: Galion Police Department recognized by Light Ohio Blue campaign

Galion PD one of 11 Ohio law enforcement agencies honored

COLUMBUS — The 2022 Light Ohio Blue First Responder Photo Challenge ran from Sept. 11 through Sept. 30, with just under 50,000 votes cast. The timeframe of the contest honors all first responders across the state and the nation who never paused or faltered on the morning of Sept. 11.

The Galion Police Department took top honors in its category — population 5,000-14,999 — and was recognized along with 10 other agencies in Ohio during a ceremony Oct. 12 in Hilliard.

The Light Ohio Blue campaign was designed to show and generate support for law enforcement personnel who protect our communities.

Portion of West Longview Avenue closed

West Longview Avenue from Lida Street to North Main Street in Mansfield is closed for sanitary main repairs. It's expected to reopen Oct. 28.

Detour signs are posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays. No traffic will be permitted to pass through.

COVID tests, vaccines slated at New Mount Calvary Baptist Church

New Mount Calvary Baptist Church — in partnership with Richland Public Health, Ohio Department of Health, the State Convention of Baptists in Ohio and Conference of Black Churches — will offer a COVID educational and COVID testing community event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 29, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17 along with the following dates in 2023: Jan. 28, March 25, April 29, May 20, June 17, July 15 and Aug. 26.

There will be two mobile units on site — one for COVID shots and booster shots and the other for health screenings. All are welcome. The church is at 343 N. Main St., Mansfield.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Derek J. Williams at djw.nmc@gmail.com or call 419-524-7993.

Crestline library seeks display materials

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Public Library is in need of displays of crafts, art work, hobbies or collections to put in its secure glass case in 2023. Each month the library displays a new collection.

Willing participants are asked to call the library 419-683-3909 to leave contact information.

Fall colors near their peak

COLUMBUS — Ohio is seeing dramatic changes with bursts of reds, yellows, and oranges in the treetops over the last week. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is seeing near peak colors in parts of the Buckeye State.

You can find the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season on ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes weekly color updates, unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks and fun events happening around the state.

ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall22. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.