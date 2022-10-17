Read full article on original website
Bangor Area Witches Can Work Their Magic at A Fun Witch Walk
Everyone is invited to don their best witch costumes and walk from Brewer to Bangor in order to take part in the Witch Dance. The last Maine Witch Walk was held in 2019 before the pandemic caused everything to be canceled. A proud Brewer witch, I was there, with my camera in hand, to record the fun. And that's what this is all about. Fun. It's about getting together with friends and strangers in fun costumes to shake your butt and broom and feel some camaraderie and connection to others.
Lincoln TikTok Chef Adam Libby Has Some Awesome Sunday Funday Recipes
Fire up the grill, and eat like a king! Chef Adam Libby has the hookup!. Fall is in full swing here in the state of Maine, and that means taking those few remaining days to sit out in the backyard and enjoy some delicious food. Any of these treats would be perfect for Sunday Funday Football.
Guy Makes ‘Duck Of Justice’ Travel Film … And It’s Pretty Epic!
Here in our little corner of the United States, there are plenty of things we're known for: Lobsters, moose, blueberries, Stephen King, pine trees, Paul Bunyan, lighthouses...heck many folks know us as "that state that's part of Canada?!" (even though we're not!) But for one man, who lives hundreds of...
Whimsical Belfast Toy Shop To Open New Location In Downtown Bangor
It was back in 2018 when it was announced that Toys R Us at the Bangor Mall Blvd. was closing. Since then, folks in the Bangor area have had limited options since then when it comes to children's toy stores. But that's all about to change. According to the Bangor,...
Ice Cream: What’s Staying Open vs What’s Closing Up For The Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, a number of outdoor staples from spring and summer start to close up shop for the season. Spencer's Ice Cream at 77 Main St in Bradley, closed up in September. Fielder's Choice. Fielder's Choice in Bangor, this Sunday, October 23rd, will mark the last...
Finelli Pizzeria In Ellsworth Is Under New Ownership
For many years, Finelli Pizzeria has been serving up some of the best food around, at their location at 12 Downeast Highway, in Ellsoworth. Now under new management, the owner Aaron, hit up Facebook to say hello to customers, old & new. Finelli Pizzeria is a multiple award winning NY...
Halloween Is The Perfect Time To Visit Stephen King’s House
Halloween is almost here! Come to Bangor...if you dare. Stephen King's house, you just can’t drive down West Broadway in Bangor, without seeing someone gawking at this house (trust me, I know. I live right in the neighborhood.) Just about every single day, when I drive past that street, you can see at least one parked car on the side of the road, and a group of people taking pics, trying to jump the fence, or just being super happy to be there in general. Living near there, it's all normal to me, but folks from all over the world descend there to get a look.
Watch These Classic LaVerdiere’s Halloween Commercials
Any old school Mainer remembers LaVeriere's Super Drug Stores. At its peak, the company operated more than 70 stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Aside from the pharmacy, the stores sold general items, as well as toys and Halloween and Christmas decorations. In the 1980s, some LaVerdiere's locations featured an arcade, called Action Family Arcade. The company was purchased by Rite Aid, back in 1994.
Haunted House Warns Visitors It’s ‘Interactive, So You Will Be Touched’
Let's get this right out of the way: I'm not a huge fan of being spooked. Perhaps it's an amped-up sense of self-preservation or a sense of embarrassment about the weird yipping dog noise I make when someone tries to jump me. Either way, I'll be the first to let folks know that if they try to scare me, I will swing (as a reflex, not intentionally).
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
Head To Corinth For Bigger & Brighter Trick-Or-Treating Experience This Halloween
What started out as a way to entice trick-or-treaters to take a trip out of town, has grown into a fun hobby for one Garland Road family in Corinth. We first told you about the Boddys about a year ago. The family had moved to Corinth in 2018, and only...
They’re Back For Year 2! Get Your “Dogs Of Carmel” Calendar & Help Families In Need
In an attempt to help families in need in Carmel last year, folks got creative and came up with a unique idea: They decided to feature dogs from the town in a special calendar and sell it in town, putting the proceeds towards helping local folks who were struggling. And thus, the "Dogs of Carmel Calendar" was born.
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?
What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
Date Set For 2022 Anah Shriners “Feztival Of Trees”
Mark your calendars! The date has been set for this year's 11th Annual "Annah Shriners Feztival Of Trees. " The event will take place at the Shriner's building at 1404 Broadway in Bangor. According to Annah Shrine Facebook Page, the "Feztival of Trees" kicks off Thursday, November 17th and will run the 3rd and 4th weekends in November.
Right After A Weekend of Flooding Around Bangor, More Big Rain Tuesday
I've said it before... Mother Nature hates us. We just got over a weekend of utterly crazy rain here in the Bangor area. Lots of spots with flooding, and various degrees of trouble to accompany it. In Brewer, firefighters had to break out their new boat to rescue people stranded in their house due to rising waters on Brooks Street.
Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family
Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
‘Free The Z’ Turkey Drive 2022 Starts Tuesday, Nov. 15
Hard to imagine this, but our annual Free The Z turkey drive will be here before you know it. On Tuesday, November 15th, Z107.3 will once again move in at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot to team up with the amazing team at Penquis CAP, to collect turkeys and donations to help feed people right here in our community.
Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run
Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
Bangor PD’s Tim Cotton To Guest Saturday On ‘The Nite Show’
Don’t miss the 13th Season premiere this weekend!. The countdown to the thirteenth season premiere of "The Nite Show With Danny Cashman" is on. This Saturday night, our buddy Dan is back with a very cool guest. Author and Bangor Maine Police Department Facebook writer Tim Cotton, will be...
