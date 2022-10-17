Read full article on original website
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Three East Texas school districts to receive funding for school safety
WHITE OAK, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday that three school districts in East Texas have been awarded federal grants totaling almost $1 million to improve student safety. According to a press release, the funding comes from the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs and...
Early voting begins in Smith County on Monday
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins on Monday and will be held on the following days:. Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from...
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
No injuries reported after Tyler ISD bus involved in Loop 323 wreck
TYLER, Texas — No one was injured after a Tyler ISD bus was involved in a crash on Loop 323 Thursday afternoon. Tyler ISD said bus no. 44 was carrying students from Tyler Legacy and Three Lakes. All students and the driver are safe and no injuries were reported.
No injures reported after Longview ISD bus involved in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Longview ISD bus was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon. Bus No. 23, which was carrying students from Judson Middle School, was involved in a crash near the intersection of Judson and George Richey roads, Longview ISD said. All the...
Loss of fire department captain leaves city of Mount Pleasant mourning
MT PLEASANT, Texas — An East Texas community is mourning after the loss of its fire department captain. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Braggs died in "tragic accident," according to the City of Mount Pleasant. Braggs served in the MPFD for 28 years. The city issued a statement...
Students to take part in 'The Great Debate' presented by Texas African American Museum, National African American Historical Society
TYLER, Texas — Organizers are inviting the community to witness local high school and college students compete in an organized debate this weekend. On Saturday, the National African American Historical Society and Texas African American Museum, both of Tyler, will jointly present "The Great Debate" with participating teams from Tyler, Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse and Lindale high schools and University of Texas at Tyler and Wiley College students.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
True Vine Brewing, East Texas Crisis Center host beer run to raise awareness for domestic violence survivors
TYLER, Texas — The True Vine Beer Run is back for the fifth year in a row benefitting the East Texas Crisis Center. The annual race will be held Saturday. The event serves as a way to raise awareness, funds and support for survivors during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Oklahoma man, 2 others accused of illegally transporting elephant ivory tusks into Tyler
TYLER, Texas — An Oklahoma man and two others are accused of developing a scheme to transport elephant ivory tusks to Tyler and attempting to sell them to an undercover federal agent, federal court documents show. David Bartlett, 46, of Dill City, Oklahoma, was booked into the Gregg County...
REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school
MARSHALL, Texas — An aide in a special education classroom at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall was fired a few days after a report that she abused a non-verbal child with autism in the classroom. The aide, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was...
Rice Elementary looks at innovative ways to increase student literacy
TYLER, Texas — Students at Rice Elementary School were taken by surprise to see Tyler ISD's literacy bus filled with some of their favorite books. The bus also served as a grand prize for a 2nd grade class for reading the most minutes in a two-week 'Read-A-Thon' challenge. “They...
1 dead after mobile home fire in Smith County
FLINT, Texas — One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning in the Flint area. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue received a call at 6:26 a.m. of the fire in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint. Along with Smith...
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Tyler police respond to hit and run crash on Loop 323, Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding to a major hit and run crash on Loop 323 and Troup Highway in Tyler late Thursday night. According to Tyler police active call list, the wreck happened at the intersection of East Southeast Loop 323 and Troup Highway around 10:35 p.m.
Prank 911 phone calls cause lockdown at Gilmer elementary, intermediate campuses
GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Elementary and Intermediate Schools were placed on lockdown briefly after a series of prank phone calls to 911 Friday afternoon. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the calls were made during student release at the elementary and intermediate campuses. Those...
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
A 'grande' problem: City of Tyler makes to improve safety at 'S-curve' on Grande Boulevard
TYLER, Texas — A stretch of road in Tyler could soon receive some new safety upgrades — but drivers and the city call the "S" curve on Grande Boulevard dangerous for two different reasons. The city says it’s the road conditions. Citizens say it’s not the road –...
Longview Police on the lookout for two runaways
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has put out an alert asking residents to help locate two runaways. Madison Adams, 16, and Emma Campbell, 16, were last seen near the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview. Adams is described as being five foot and two inches...
Overton assistant fire chief resigns, alleges bullying from city officials
OVERTON, Texas — Overton assistant fire chief announced his resignation Thursday night after claiming city officials bullied the volunteer firefighters. Assistant Chief TJ Lewis resigned from his position during a Thursday city council meeting. "There was a meeting that was called and basically, some of the management in the...
