Kilgore, TX

Early voting begins in Smith County on Monday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins on Monday and will be held on the following days:. Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
WINNSBORO, TX
No injures reported after Longview ISD bus involved in crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Longview ISD bus was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon. Bus No. 23, which was carrying students from Judson Middle School, was involved in a crash near the intersection of Judson and George Richey roads, Longview ISD said. All the...
LONGVIEW, TX
Students to take part in 'The Great Debate' presented by Texas African American Museum, National African American Historical Society

TYLER, Texas — Organizers are inviting the community to witness local high school and college students compete in an organized debate this weekend. On Saturday, the National African American Historical Society and Texas African American Museum, both of Tyler, will jointly present "The Great Debate" with participating teams from Tyler, Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse and Lindale high schools and University of Texas at Tyler and Wiley College students.
TYLER, TX
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
TYLER, TX
1 dead after mobile home fire in Smith County

FLINT, Texas — One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning in the Flint area. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue received a call at 6:26 a.m. of the fire in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint. Along with Smith...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Phone lines down in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
OVERTON, TX
Longview Police on the lookout for two runaways

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has put out an alert asking residents to help locate two runaways. Madison Adams, 16, and Emma Campbell, 16, were last seen near the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview. Adams is described as being five foot and two inches...
LONGVIEW, TX
Overton assistant fire chief resigns, alleges bullying from city officials

OVERTON, Texas — Overton assistant fire chief announced his resignation Thursday night after claiming city officials bullied the volunteer firefighters. Assistant Chief TJ Lewis resigned from his position during a Thursday city council meeting. "There was a meeting that was called and basically, some of the management in the...
OVERTON, TX
