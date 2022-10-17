Read full article on original website
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
KVIA
Hacker holds Australian health insurer’s data for ransom
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A cybercriminal is holding for ransom an Australian health insurer’s customer data including diagnoses and treatments, in the nation’s second major privacy breach in a month. Trade in Medibank shares has been halted on the Australian Securities Exchange since Wednesday when police were alerted that the company had been contacted by what it described as a “criminal” who wanted to negotiate over the stolen personal data of customers. Medibank said Thursday the criminal had provided a sample of 100 customer policies from a purported haul of 200 gigabytes of stolen data. The government said the culprit had demanded Medicare pay a ransom. It came a month after a cyberattack stole from telecommunications company Optus the personal data of 9.8 million customers.
