A school bus accident outside of Marcus this morning sent three children and the bus driver to a local hospital. Only minor injuries were reported. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the bus. The students attend the Marcus -Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union School District. The district’s superintendent posted on Facebook, "We are extremely grateful that our driver and students have been spared serious injuries during the collision. We have our school counselors available to meet with students as a result of this incident. We pray for healing for the injuries that were sustained, and ask for your continued prayers for the safety of our students and staff at MMCRU."

MARCUS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO