Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
clarkstonnews.com
Denice Jewell, 54
Denice H. Jewell, of Clarkston, passed suddenly on October 18, 2022 at the age of 54. Beloved wife of 33 years to Steve Jewell. Loving mother of Steph (Sam) Jewell, the late Eric James Jewell, and Leah Mirowski, whom she considered a daughter. Proud Nana of Mark James Jewell, sister of Jeff (Colleen) Sewell and Angie (Jeff) Wray, aunt of Jessica Wray, Samantha Wray-Hubler, Siobhan Sewell, and Megan Sewell, great aunt of Jeremy Wray, Zachary Teeple, and Aubrey Sache.
clarkstonnews.com
A Look Back for October 19, 2022
Engler comes to Wolf country: When the Clarkston Athletic Council put together its tough, new athletic code of conduct, it never expected to get state-wide recognition. Governor John Engler dropped by Clarkston High School to compliment the council and the high school on its new code of conduct put into effect for the 1997-98 school year. “Clarkston High School has stepped up to lead the fight against alcohol and substance abuse. I applaud you.”
clarkstonnews.com
Runners on course for final OAA Red Jamboree of season
The Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country team finished in second place at the Oakland County Championship at Kensington Metropark, Oct. 8. Junior Bryce Nowik led the team, finishing in 13th place in the time of 16:48.5. The top five finishers also included sophomore Jaxon Nowik finished in 15th place in the time of 16:52.4; junior Andrew Floros, 16th, 16:54.7; sophomore Cayden DeGrendel, 28th, 17:12; sophomore Joshua Ellingsworth, 66th, 17:56.7.
clarkstonnews.com
Clarkston Scout partners with therapeutic riding center
Clarkston Scout Vivien Burke of Troop 185G is renovating the viewing room at OATS (Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles), a nonprofit equestrian center located in Ortonville, to fulfill her last requirement for the rank of Eagle Scout. OATS offers alternative therapy through the healing power of horses for special needs...
clarkstonnews.com
Cancer benefit fundraiser
A benefit fundraiser will be held for Dominic Bastuba, son of 1988 Clarkston graduate Rick Bastuba, on Oct. 23, from noon-6 p.m. at the Clarkston American Legion. Dominic suffers from a rare form of cancer that requires ongoing medical treatments. All proceeds from the event will go to Dominic’s medical expenses.
clarkstonnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Keep Need, McGinnis
Congratulations and a great hurrah for our school district planning and performance!. In late September, our community was informed that Clarkston third, fourth and fifth grade students achieved the highest grade level proficiency in Oakland County. A Multi-Tiered System of Supports was introduced and adopted by the board earlier in 2021. Greg Need and Cheryl McGinnis were and are supporters of the program designed to provide guidance and assistance to our administration, principals, teachers, subject area coaches, aides, program coordinators, behavioral specialists and more, so that our Clarkston students could excel despite the health crisis that beset us.
clarkstonnews.com
Wolves rule the pool at Athens
Clarkston Girls Swim and Dive continued their winning run in the OAA Blue with a 136-47 win over Troy Athens last Thursday. In individual events, in the 50-yard freestyle, Lilly Kurmaniak finished in first place in the time of 27.42; Elaina Kurmaniak, third, 28.88; Caitlin McGivern, fourth, 29.61; 100-yard butterfly, Ella Johnson, second, 1:09.67; Katie Haar, third, 1:11.49; Allison Danatzko, fourth, 1:16.91; 100-yard freestyle, Rylee Harris, first, 55.73; L. Kurmaniak, third, 59.55; E. Kurmaniak, fourth, 1:02.35; 100-yard backstroke, Avery Wood, second, 1:11.27; Bayla Zarzycki, third, 1:14.22; 100-yard breaststroke, Olivia Zeiman, first, 1:21.03; Lucienne Lemieux, second, 1:26.34; Madison Kauth, third, 1:28.61; 200-yard freestyle, Harris, first, 2:02.56; Marion Walters, second, 2:15.65; Paige Szerlong, third, 2:22.54; 200-yard IM, Ella Johnson, second, 2:40.06; Zarzycki, third, 2:41.42; Katie Haar, fourth, 2:42.54; 500-yard freestyle, Walters, first, 6:09.92; Lemieux, second, 6:20.58; and McGivern, third, 6:21.05;
clarkstonnews.com
Saving A Liv
Independence Elementary first grade teachers and classes hosted a blood drive, “Be a Hero! Save a Liv!” in partnership with the America Red Cross on Oct. 14, in honor of one of their current first-grade students, Liv O’Connell, who has a rare blood disorder. The blood drive...
clarkstonnews.com
Paid parking to pave Clarkston?
At the Oct. 10 Clarkston City Council meeting, council voted 5-0 to approve paid parking in the Depot Road lot by city hall. Clarkston Mayor Eric Haven said that now “the city can now move forward to realize additional revenue to better maintain our streets and sidewalks without floating a costly bond issue or raise taxes. What’s not to like about that?”
clarkstonnews.com
CJHS threat puts school on lockdown
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall last Thursday at Clarkston Junior High had the school in a temporary shelter-in-place while the threat was investigated. That morning, a message stating “I’m going to shoot up the school” was discovered and a message went out to CJHS families from Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan saying it was not believed to be a credible threat, but it was being taken seriously.
clarkstonnews.com
Clarkston prepared for postseason run
The Wolves have had just over a week off from competition and they are ready to go for playoffs as they host the MHSAA Boys Soccer Division 1 District 6 games. Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer Head Coach Ian Jones shared they have quite a few strengths going into the post-season.
clarkstonnews.com
Clarkston fizzles out Lightning in first half
Lapeer — Clarkston Varsity Football ended the Lightning’s undefeated season with a 48-13 win on Friday night. For Justin Pintar, head coach for the Wolves, it was the best game of the season so far. “We have had games we have played really good on one side or...
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Independence Township, notice of general election, Nov. 8, 2022
TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP:. Notice is hereby given that a State General election will be held in Independence Township on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. At the following locations:. PRECINCT #. POLLING LOCATION. 1. St. Trinity Lutheran...
clarkstonnews.com
Helping to make a difference
Members of the Clarkston Rotary Club and other volunteers will be on Main Street in Clarkston on Nov. 4-5 from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. selling a Clarkston Rotary published newspaper for donations. Every penny of the donated collections will be used the following Saturday, Nov. 12, on its annual...
clarkstonnews.com
Tree trimming
DTE tree trimming crews will be working in the Clarkston area over the next 6-8 weeks to remove tree branches that could potentially damage power lines in a winter storm. If access to your property is needed, DTE badged workers will knock on your door or leave a notice.
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Clarkston City Council special meeting minutes, Sept. 19, 2022
1. Call To Order @ 7:00pm by Mayor Haven. 3. Roll Call Haven, Avery, Casey, Fuller, Wylie, Rodgers, Luginski – Present. 4. Approval Of Agenda – Motion Motioned by Wylie Seconded by Rodgers to approve the Agenda as presented. All Aye Motion Carried. 5. Public Comments: Jamie Brimacombe...
clarkstonnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Forward Party
I appreciate your choice to limit letters to the editor, which contribute to the political polarization of our society. Since the 2020 presidential election, I have been running a Facebook group for my friends and family to encourage political discourse in a rational and respectful manner, which encourages people to work together to the betterment of our society as a whole. Many of my postings explained the need for a viable third part, who would stand in the gap to take back the middle ground.
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Synopsis, Independence Township Board of Trustees regular meeting, Oct. 4, 2022
A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 P.M. B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given. C. ROLL CALL: Present: Fisher, Neubeck, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie. Absent: Nallamothu,. Also Present: Gregg Babb, Assistant Assessor; Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW...
Comments / 0