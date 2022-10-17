Congratulations and a great hurrah for our school district planning and performance!. In late September, our community was informed that Clarkston third, fourth and fifth grade students achieved the highest grade level proficiency in Oakland County. A Multi-Tiered System of Supports was introduced and adopted by the board earlier in 2021. Greg Need and Cheryl McGinnis were and are supporters of the program designed to provide guidance and assistance to our administration, principals, teachers, subject area coaches, aides, program coordinators, behavioral specialists and more, so that our Clarkston students could excel despite the health crisis that beset us.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO