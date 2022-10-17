Read full article on original website
Upcoming Healthy Funroe October events
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Come out and watch Hocus Pocus with the City of Monroe Thursday, Oct. 20!. Director of Community Centers for the City of Monroe Patience Talley said the Movie in the Park is a free family event for the community to enjoy. “We want to create events...
Adopt-a-Pet: Toph
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Toph!! She is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Toph is a bobtail kitten about three months old. She says Toph is available for adoption, but just not ready to go home quite yet. She says they don’t adopt black cats out during the month of October, but you can fill out an application form ahead of time.
Zoo Buddy: Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting closer to Halloween, so we’re featuring some creepy-looking creatures on our Zoo Buddy segments. Today we met a Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Zookeeper Chris Norred says you’ll find these guys in Southern Mexico leading all the...
ULM to host 2nd annual Bayouval music festival
Lincoln Prep, Rayville and Logansport also earn Thursday night victories. Rams beat District rival Wossman, 44-8. The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator makes his predictions from Rebel Stadium.
Feed Your Soul: A twist of tacos and barbeque
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, and barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Owner Ray Mejias says his food specialty is whatever customers’ needs are. “We’re whatever y’all need is to me. But what I...
Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
West Monroe police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to sit down with a cop and know more about them? Do you have questions about what they do, why they do what they do, or how they do what they do?. The West Monroe Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee...
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
Beat the Ace: Week 8
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator took a trip to Rebel Stadium to make his prediction for the Game of the Week between Ouachita and West Monroe, as well as all the Week 8 matchups. If you think you can beat the Ace, click the link on the top of the homepage.
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A body that was found over the summer in a wooded area just south of Olla, La. has been identified, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The body was found on July 27, 2022. It has since been identified almost 3 months later by LSU Faces Laboratory as 48-year-old Kevin Howell, LPSO says.
Richwood football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood Rams improved to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in District 1-3A with a 44-8 win over rival Wossman. Under Head Coach Marcus Yanez, the Rams are off to their best start since 2017. Before Richwood hosts the 6-1 Union Parish Farmers Friday, the Rams celebrated winning Little Caesars Team of the Week with a pizza party.
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished. The student was hospitalized after eating candy laced with meth and marijuana from another student earlier this month. Now, his foster father, Felix Hampton, said there’s no way his foster son, the victim, should be punished.
Ouachita deputies respond to early morning shooting, one victim dead
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2022. OPSO responded to the 100 block of Dillingham Dr. in Monroe shortly after midnight in response to a reported shooting. Deputies say they found the victim of the shooting dead at the residence.
Despite skirmish, Carroll beats Franklin Parish to remain undefeated
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs improve to 7-0 on the season with a 29-8 road win against the Patriots. During the fourth quarter, a skirmish arose in the stands involving some Carroll coaches and Franklin Parish fans and authorities. After the game, Carroll Head Coach Brandon Landers said, “It was a situation/altercation with my coaches trying to come down out of the stands. From my understanding, they would not let them down, so it kind of got a little rough up there. But at the end of the day, we are victorious tonight.” Franklin Parish Head Coach Adrian Burnette declined to comment.
Appeal hearing continues for former MPD officer, Chuck Johnson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job. Chuck Johnson was terminated after the city said he failed to report an excessive force case in a timely manner back in 2020. The appeal hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, is not the first meeting of Johnson’s appeal and it probably won’t be the last.
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods. Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass. The store added a truck stop to its location a...
