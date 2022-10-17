Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
Woonsocket Call
NuScale’s Emergency Planning Zone boundary methodology validated by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards
Approved methodology enables NuScale’s unparalleled safety to merit a smaller Emergency Planning Zone for potential locations. NuScale Power LLC (NuScale) announced today that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards (ACRS) issued letter ML22287A155, concurring with NRC staff, stating that the NuScale methodology for determining the appropriate size of the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) is acceptable for use by NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) power plants. This methodology will determine an EPZ that provides the same level of protection to the public as the 10 mile radius EPZs used for existing U.S. nuclear power plants and is approved only for the NuScale SMR design, further demonstrating NuScale’s unparalleled safety.
Woonsocket Call
Empress Capital Announces Appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi
New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Empresscapital.vc, an artificial intelligence venture capital fund launched by Yash Varma, has announced the appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi to its advisory board. Empress Capital Photo. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. David Baxby...
Woonsocket Call
DNAnexus Adds Jeff Margolis to Board of Directors
Industry veteran brings longstanding track record of growing innovative healthcare technology and service organizations from early-stage startup through category leadership. DNAnexus, Inc., the leader in biomedical informatics and data management, today announced the appointment of Jeff Margolis, a seasoned healthcare information technology executive and current Senior Advisor for Blackstone (NYSE:BX), to its Board of Directors. The appointment follows the company’s $200 million financing round, which was led by Blackstone.
