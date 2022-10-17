Read full article on original website
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him, coroner says
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
skooknews.com
Man Wanted by Lehigh County and Probation Taken into Custody in West Penn Township
A man wanted in Lehigh County was taken into custody during a traffic stop in West Penn Township. According to West Penn Township Police, on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, officers stopped a vehicle after receiving a hit on the license plate reader for a suspended registration. The driver, identified as,...
Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Law Enforcement Investigating Overnight Assault in Shenandoah
Schuylkill County law enforcement agencies are investigating an assault in Shenandoah overnight. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Frackville Barracks and Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating an assault that took place in the borough around 3:00am, Friday. A male victim was flown to an area hospital with...
I-80 eastbound reopens after crash in central PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Drivers were being detoured to Routes 54 […]
skooknews.com
Variable Speed Limit Signs Deployed on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County
Signs to quickly notify drivers and slow speeds on Interstate 81 have been setup in Schuylkill County. Earlier this month, PennDOT announced they would be deploying Variable Speed Limit Signs at 63 locations across PennDOT. These signs are part of a pilot project, and with these signs, the speed limit can be quickly reduced when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 22
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or...
WGAL
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 21st, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
Times News
Schuylkill Co. EMA recognized for I-81 fatal crash response
Schuylkill County’s emergency management team did such an outstanding job responding to a massive 80-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in March that word of its great work reached Texas. On Wednesday, county commissioners lauded Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John M. Matz for his role in leading that team, and...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Williamsport Man in Custody After Hitting Sunbury Police Vehicle
SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.
Can you help identify this person?
Williamsport, Pa. — A person suspected retail theft was caught on video at the Nittany Minit mart in Loyalsock, 1459 East Third Street, according to State Police. Police did not indicate a date or time of alleged thefts. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the person pictured is being asked to call PSP Trooper Urban at 570-368-5700 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-8477.
Mercury
Truck driver found not guilty of leaving scene of pedestrian’s death in western Berks
A Berks County jury Thursday acquitted the driver of a box truck who continued along his route after striking and killing a Robesonia man who was crossing Route 422 while walking his dog in 2021. Todd L. Frey, 56, of Manchester, York County, faced a felony charge of accidents involving...
abc27.com
Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Lebanon County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times at a restaurant on Sept. 25. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were notified of a stabbing that occurred at...
18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges
MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
Woman killed in Pittston Township crash
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township. According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Investigators say Wolfe was driving her […]
Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
