ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-80 eastbound reopens after crash in central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Drivers were being detoured to Routes 54 […]
skooknews.com

Variable Speed Limit Signs Deployed on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

Signs to quickly notify drivers and slow speeds on Interstate 81 have been setup in Schuylkill County. Earlier this month, PennDOT announced they would be deploying Variable Speed Limit Signs at 63 locations across PennDOT. These signs are part of a pilot project, and with these signs, the speed limit can be quickly reduced when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 22

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Co. EMA recognized for I-81 fatal crash response

Schuylkill County’s emergency management team did such an outstanding job responding to a massive 80-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in March that word of its great work reached Texas. On Wednesday, county commissioners lauded Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John M. Matz for his role in leading that team, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Williamsport Man in Custody After Hitting Sunbury Police Vehicle

SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Can you help identify this person?

Williamsport, Pa. — A person suspected retail theft was caught on video at the Nittany Minit mart in Loyalsock, 1459 East Third Street, according to State Police. Police did not indicate a date or time of alleged thefts. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the person pictured is being asked to call PSP Trooper Urban at 570-368-5700 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-8477.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Lebanon County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times at a restaurant on Sept. 25. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were notified of a stabbing that occurred at...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges

MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County

NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman killed in Pittston Township crash

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township. According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Investigators say Wolfe was driving her […]
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
SWIFTWATER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy