The Fearless Prediction is never happy taking a loss, but when it means a historic victory for Tennessee, we don’t mind very much at all. The Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama was one of the greatest games in the 120-plus years of Tennessee football. It brought forth a visceral reaction from Tennessee fans not only in attendance at Neyland Stadium, but from Mountain City to Memphis, and wherever “Rocky Top” is played on full blast.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO