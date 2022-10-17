ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee is halfway home and way, way ahead of schedule

There’s no further valid argument to be contrary … the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the best teams in the nation. They’ve won an overtime rock fight at Pittsburgh, exorcised their Florida demons, destroyed LSU in Baton Rouge, and last Saturday survived a 101-point war against their most hated rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen McCollough will not face discipline from university, per attorney

Jaylen McCollough will not be subjected to any University of Tennessee sanctions, the Volunteer safety’s attorney announced Friday. McCollough was arrested earlier this month on a felony charge of aggravated assault. The school investigated the incident in relation to the university’s code of conduct. Liz Kellar of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. UT Martin

The Fearless Prediction is never happy taking a loss, but when it means a historic victory for Tennessee, we don’t mind very much at all. The Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama was one of the greatest games in the 120-plus years of Tennessee football. It brought forth a visceral reaction from Tennessee fans not only in attendance at Neyland Stadium, but from Mountain City to Memphis, and wherever “Rocky Top” is played on full blast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

