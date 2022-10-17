Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee is halfway home and way, way ahead of schedule
There’s no further valid argument to be contrary … the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the best teams in the nation. They’ve won an overtime rock fight at Pittsburgh, exorcised their Florida demons, destroyed LSU in Baton Rouge, and last Saturday survived a 101-point war against their most hated rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Chaos is here: Tennessee busts up the Georgia-Alabama SEC party
Chaos has come to the SEC. By the time this season's done, the wild revelry that consumed Knoxville last Saturday night might look less like a once-in-a-generation celebration and more like the start of a conference-redefining upheaval. Not so long ago – like, six weeks – Alabama and Georgia were...
atozsports.com
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough will not face discipline from university, per attorney
Jaylen McCollough will not be subjected to any University of Tennessee sanctions, the Volunteer safety’s attorney announced Friday. McCollough was arrested earlier this month on a felony charge of aggravated assault. The school investigated the incident in relation to the university’s code of conduct. Liz Kellar of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. UT Martin
The Fearless Prediction is never happy taking a loss, but when it means a historic victory for Tennessee, we don’t mind very much at all. The Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama was one of the greatest games in the 120-plus years of Tennessee football. It brought forth a visceral reaction from Tennessee fans not only in attendance at Neyland Stadium, but from Mountain City to Memphis, and wherever “Rocky Top” is played on full blast.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban details Alabama's response in practice after defeat to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows the margin for error for the rest of the season is very low. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee in an instant classic last week, falling 52-49 at Neyland Stadium. Alabama can bounce back this week against a faltering, yet tough Mississippi State team this Saturday.
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
Moments missed as Tennessee stormed field: Alabama player chasing fan, Vol on Vol violence & Greg Byrne
It was pandemonium Saturday night at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee defeated then-No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-ending field goal. You’ve heard and read about. You may have seen some video, but you haven’t seen it through the eyes of AL.com’s Wes Sinor. He had boots on...
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville
Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Matthews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Knox County man arrested on tax evasion charges
An investigation led by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee of Department of Revenue led to a man being arrested with tax evasion.
Man sentenced in 2021 fatal West Knox County shooting
A Knoxville man was sentenced for criminally negligent homicide, according to Sean McDermott, spokesperson of the District Attorney's Office.
