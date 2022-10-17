ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

InsuranceNewsNet

Cleaning up after Hurricane Ian

Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Every day someone tells me a new story about the hurricane that hit central Florida . While the final damage tally will be years away, the impact on the people with property there and my industry will be felt for years to come. I ran into a...
InsuranceNewsNet

Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again: Citizens CEO

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian. Citizens CEO Barry Gilway told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi it's likely premiums will spike by 20 to 30% next year, statewide. And not just for Citizens, the state insurer of last resort, but for everybody.
InsuranceNewsNet

Burnt Store liveaboards on rescue dock, surviving Ian

PUNTA GORDA — Hurricane Ian destroyed Southwest Florida houses by the thousands. Places in. But not every home was on land. Dozens of boaters at the. lost theirs, too. Many liveaboards remain displaced, their boats awaiting barge operators to pluck them from underwater or from wherever surging water left them.
InsuranceNewsNet

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida to consider tax "relief”

Photo: EFE- CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICHEThe Congress of the state of Florida, in the United States, will hold a special session before the end of the year to provide "relief" in property taxes to individuals and businesses whose properties were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, announced the state governor, Ron DeSantis. The session, he added, will also provide needed…
InsuranceNewsNet

DeSantis to ask lawmakers to reconvene to ease taxes on people affected by hurricane [Miami Herald]

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues. DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in storm-impacted counties until lawmakers...
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida

“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
