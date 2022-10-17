Read full article on original website
Florida waives requirement for loan program to boost fishing industry in counties impacted by Ian
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced changes to the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program at a news conference in. Fort Myers Beach. on Thursday. Gov. DeSantis. said the state has waived an eligibility requirement for the loan program...
Cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Every day someone tells me a new story about the hurricane that hit central Florida . While the final damage tally will be years away, the impact on the people with property there and my industry will be felt for years to come. I ran into a...
Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again: Citizens CEO
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian. Citizens CEO Barry Gilway told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi it's likely premiums will spike by 20 to 30% next year, statewide. And not just for Citizens, the state insurer of last resort, but for everybody.
Redfin: pending home sales plummet over 50% in Florida metros hit by Hurricane Ian
(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral, FL metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%.
Burnt Store liveaboards on rescue dock, surviving Ian
PUNTA GORDA — Hurricane Ian destroyed Southwest Florida houses by the thousands. Places in. But not every home was on land. Dozens of boaters at the. lost theirs, too. Many liveaboards remain displaced, their boats awaiting barge operators to pluck them from underwater or from wherever surging water left them.
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida to consider tax "relief”
Photo: EFE- CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICHEThe Congress of the state of Florida, in the United States, will hold a special session before the end of the year to provide "relief" in property taxes to individuals and businesses whose properties were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, announced the state governor, Ron DeSantis. The session, he added, will also provide needed…
Half empty? Florida homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule
Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's. 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian's damage and traumas. The 50% rule dictates the future of hurricane damaged homes in designation flood zones. The...
Warm Mineral Springs Park condemned due to ‘significant damage’ from Hurricane Ian
Warm Mineral Springs Park will remain closed after damage from Hurricane Ian rendered the park unsafe for guests.
DeSantis to ask lawmakers to reconvene to ease taxes on people affected by hurricane [Miami Herald]
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues. DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in storm-impacted counties until lawmakers...
Lower Medicare premiums, more cost savings ahead for Florida seniors [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Open enrollment for Florida’s Medicare beneficiaries comes with some positive news: Most seniors will see cost savings in 2023. For the first time in more than a decade, Floridians will see a reduction in their premiums in 2023 for Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage plans.
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
FEMA provides $420 million to jumpstart Hurricane Ian recovery
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the agency is providing $420 million in funds to help jump start Floridians on the road to recovery from Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian claims in Florida highest out of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties accounted for nearly 62 percent of insurance claims reported as of Monday from Hurricane Ian, according to data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The data showed that 535,445 claims had been reported, with 191,640 from Lee County,...
FEMA's 'hard deadline' for debris removal could result in a bill for millions
Councilman Bill Veach explains how the county's split-access plan was made to meet FEMA's "hard deadline" which, if not met, would strip the agency's funding.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida
“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
Bridges back open after Ian
Less than three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, every county-run bridge in Lee, Charlotte, and Collier Counties have reopened to some traffic.
wmfe.org
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian, this central Florida neighborhood remains almost inaccessible because of flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River is impassable...
