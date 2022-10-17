Read full article on original website
The luxury fashion house Balenciaga has ended its partnership with Kanye West after recent anti-Semitic remarks by the rapper, a report said Thursday.
Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is encouraging businesses that work with Kanye West to pull their involvement with him following the West's recent antisemitic remarks. The ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt and CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin discuss.Oct. 20, 2022.
