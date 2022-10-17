Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
U.S. General issues call for action to improve workplace mental health
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Surgeon General is issuing a call for action to boost workplace mental health and well-being. The Office of the Surgeon General laid out its framework with guidelines to lift up workers’ voices and protect their health. The report states five essentials are...
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
klkntv.com
As flu cases rise early nationwide, Lincoln’s health department urges vaccination
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After a CDC report suggested an early rise in the seasonal flu, Lincoln health officials are encouraging people to get a flu shot. While increased flu activity has mostly been seen in southern portions of the United States, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recommends that people get ahead of it.
doniphanherald.com
This Is How Much Money Nebraska’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
WOWT
Omaha doctors report surge in sickness among kids
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not uncommon for sick visits to spike during flu season. But after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from many viruses and common colds, experts say the surge is significantly hitting kids. “I feel like almost every kiddo I see on a daily basis is impacted by...
klkntv.com
Federal official warns of hackers, says kids are targets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cybersecurity Awareness Month is happening now, and Homeland Security Investigations warns that your child could be a target. HSI cyber intrusion specialist Scott Titus says the agency has recently seen an increase in targeted children online. “What we are finding is that people are more...
klkntv.com
Families of former Nebraska prisoners with autism say ‘things need to change’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Nebraska families of former inmates say services for disabilities throughout the state need to improve, especially for people with autism. Brenda Mae Stinson and Scott Shafer both have sons with autism and mental health problems. Both sons have also been in and out of the prison system.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Medicaid will have multiple changes starting in 2024
HASTINGS, Neb. — The public health insurance program Medicaid is visiting communities across the state to share with healthcare providers and members their new changes. Medicaid is also listening to the biggest struggles the insurance users and healthcare providers are facing. “One of the first things we want to...
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: cookie dough, e-bikes and air fryers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Nestlé USA is recalling its Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide. They say the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including. Walmart.
Prison watchdog urges caution in opening new unit for highest risk inmates
A prison watchdog is urging caution as the state prepares to open a new, 384-bed unit designed to hold the state’s most dangerous inmates.
klkntv.com
$800,000 grant will help Lincoln turn abandoned lots into urban ag space
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City representatives heard from the public for the first time on Thursday on a project to expand agriculture opportunities in urban areas. The City of Lincoln received an $800,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up and redevelop potentially contaminated areas. Those places...
klkntv.com
YMCA’S first “Bids for Kids” auction aims to support families in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln YMCA has its first community auction underway from now until October 31st to support local families. Dani Bryant, the nonprofit’s developmental director, says this is one of many ways they help keep programs funded and kids active. “We really wanted to give the opportunity for...
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: CHI Health St. Elizabeth encourages women to get annual mammogram
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we continue breast cancer awareness month, Mary Jane Glade with CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s screening, cancer care and breast health clinic is encouraging all women to get their annual mammogram. Glade joined Channel 8 News at midday to talk about the importance of...
Nebraska Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about. After getting consent to...
3 News Now
How to use the student loan forgiveness website; what Nebraska and Iowa residents need to know
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How does someone fill out an application for student loan forgiveness and how long does it take? 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson tried it himself. It’s a fairly simple process and takes just under two minutes. Here's the link: studentaid.gov. It's going to...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
WOWT
CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
KETV.com
Meet Vanilla Cone, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Meet Vanilla Cone — an adorable, energetic canine companion!. This good girl loves to be busy, both physically and mentally. The 5-year-old Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier...
klkntv.com
Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
