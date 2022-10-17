ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

klkntv.com

U.S. General issues call for action to improve workplace mental health

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Surgeon General is issuing a call for action to boost workplace mental health and well-being. The Office of the Surgeon General laid out its framework with guidelines to lift up workers’ voices and protect their health. The report states five essentials are...
klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

This Is How Much Money Nebraska’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha doctors report surge in sickness among kids

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not uncommon for sick visits to spike during flu season. But after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from many viruses and common colds, experts say the surge is significantly hitting kids. “I feel like almost every kiddo I see on a daily basis is impacted by...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Federal official warns of hackers, says kids are targets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cybersecurity Awareness Month is happening now, and Homeland Security Investigations warns that your child could be a target. HSI cyber intrusion specialist Scott Titus says the agency has recently seen an increase in targeted children online. “What we are finding is that people are more...
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Medicaid will have multiple changes starting in 2024

HASTINGS, Neb. — The public health insurance program Medicaid is visiting communities across the state to share with healthcare providers and members their new changes. Medicaid is also listening to the biggest struggles the insurance users and healthcare providers are facing. “One of the first things we want to...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: cookie dough, e-bikes and air fryers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Nestlé USA is recalling its Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide. They say the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including. Walmart.
klkntv.com

$800,000 grant will help Lincoln turn abandoned lots into urban ag space

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City representatives heard from the public for the first time on Thursday on a project to expand agriculture opportunities in urban areas. The City of Lincoln received an $800,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up and redevelop potentially contaminated areas. Those places...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

YMCA’S first “Bids for Kids” auction aims to support families in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln YMCA has its first community auction underway from now until October 31st to support local families. Dani Bryant, the nonprofit’s developmental director, says this is one of many ways they help keep programs funded and kids active. “We really wanted to give the opportunity for...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
LINCOLN, NE

