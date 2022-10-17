Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
clarkstonnews.com
Denice Jewell, 54
Denice H. Jewell, of Clarkston, passed suddenly on October 18, 2022 at the age of 54. Beloved wife of 33 years to Steve Jewell. Loving mother of Steph (Sam) Jewell, the late Eric James Jewell, and Leah Mirowski, whom she considered a daughter. Proud Nana of Mark James Jewell, sister of Jeff (Colleen) Sewell and Angie (Jeff) Wray, aunt of Jessica Wray, Samantha Wray-Hubler, Siobhan Sewell, and Megan Sewell, great aunt of Jeremy Wray, Zachary Teeple, and Aubrey Sache.
clarkstonnews.com
A Look Back for October 19, 2022
Engler comes to Wolf country: When the Clarkston Athletic Council put together its tough, new athletic code of conduct, it never expected to get state-wide recognition. Governor John Engler dropped by Clarkston High School to compliment the council and the high school on its new code of conduct put into effect for the 1997-98 school year. “Clarkston High School has stepped up to lead the fight against alcohol and substance abuse. I applaud you.”
clarkstonnews.com
Clarkston Scout partners with therapeutic riding center
Clarkston Scout Vivien Burke of Troop 185G is renovating the viewing room at OATS (Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles), a nonprofit equestrian center located in Ortonville, to fulfill her last requirement for the rank of Eagle Scout. OATS offers alternative therapy through the healing power of horses for special needs...
clarkstonnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Vote Love, Giampetroni
We moved to Clarkston about 12 years ago. We fell in love with so many things this great community had to offer. One of these things was the academic reputation of the Clarkston school district. At that time, Clarkston High School was ranked the 54th-best high school academically in the...
clarkstonnews.com
Cancer benefit fundraiser
A benefit fundraiser will be held for Dominic Bastuba, son of 1988 Clarkston graduate Rick Bastuba, on Oct. 23, from noon-6 p.m. at the Clarkston American Legion. Dominic suffers from a rare form of cancer that requires ongoing medical treatments. All proceeds from the event will go to Dominic’s medical expenses.
clarkstonnews.com
Saving A Liv
Independence Elementary first grade teachers and classes hosted a blood drive, “Be a Hero! Save a Liv!” in partnership with the America Red Cross on Oct. 14, in honor of one of their current first-grade students, Liv O’Connell, who has a rare blood disorder. The blood drive...
clarkstonnews.com
Local races for state senator, county commissioner
Two candidates are running for the 23rd District’s State Senator, a position that carries a four-year term, in the race that will be decided on Nov. 8. Incumbent Jim Runestad is being challenged by Una Hepburn. The Clarkston News sent both candidates the same questionnaire, and here is how...
clarkstonnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Keep Need, McGinnis
Congratulations and a great hurrah for our school district planning and performance!. In late September, our community was informed that Clarkston third, fourth and fifth grade students achieved the highest grade level proficiency in Oakland County. A Multi-Tiered System of Supports was introduced and adopted by the board earlier in 2021. Greg Need and Cheryl McGinnis were and are supporters of the program designed to provide guidance and assistance to our administration, principals, teachers, subject area coaches, aides, program coordinators, behavioral specialists and more, so that our Clarkston students could excel despite the health crisis that beset us.
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
clarkstonnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Fresh leadership
With a son in elementary school in Clarkston, I throw my full support behind Amanda Love for school board. She is the only one who had the energy to come to my house and explain why she is running. She cares about the future direction of Clarkston Schools. The people...
clarkstonnews.com
Runners on course for final OAA Red Jamboree of season
The Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country team finished in second place at the Oakland County Championship at Kensington Metropark, Oct. 8. Junior Bryce Nowik led the team, finishing in 13th place in the time of 16:48.5. The top five finishers also included sophomore Jaxon Nowik finished in 15th place in the time of 16:52.4; junior Andrew Floros, 16th, 16:54.7; sophomore Cayden DeGrendel, 28th, 17:12; sophomore Joshua Ellingsworth, 66th, 17:56.7.
clarkstonnews.com
Paid parking to pave Clarkston?
At the Oct. 10 Clarkston City Council meeting, council voted 5-0 to approve paid parking in the Depot Road lot by city hall. Clarkston Mayor Eric Haven said that now “the city can now move forward to realize additional revenue to better maintain our streets and sidewalks without floating a costly bond issue or raise taxes. What’s not to like about that?”
clarkstonnews.com
CJHS threat puts school on lockdown
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall last Thursday at Clarkston Junior High had the school in a temporary shelter-in-place while the threat was investigated. That morning, a message stating “I’m going to shoot up the school” was discovered and a message went out to CJHS families from Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan saying it was not believed to be a credible threat, but it was being taken seriously.
clarkstonnews.com
Helping to make a difference
Members of the Clarkston Rotary Club and other volunteers will be on Main Street in Clarkston on Nov. 4-5 from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. selling a Clarkston Rotary published newspaper for donations. Every penny of the donated collections will be used the following Saturday, Nov. 12, on its annual...
clarkstonnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Vote yes to CCS
Clarkston Community Schools has a zero-tax rate increase bond proposal on the November ballot. Community support for our public schools is incredibly important to the overall success of the district, and the many students and families it serves. Your YES vote will provide students and teachers a safe, secure learning environment with the necessary resources and infrastructure to grow and thrive — but there are benefits for everyone! Statistics show that community residents in Clarkston will benefit from the passage of the bond proposal by an increase in their home values.
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Independence Township, notice of general election, Nov. 8, 2022
TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP:. Notice is hereby given that a State General election will be held in Independence Township on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. At the following locations:. PRECINCT #. POLLING LOCATION. 1. St. Trinity Lutheran...
clarkstonnews.com
Clarkston fizzles out Lightning in first half
Lapeer — Clarkston Varsity Football ended the Lightning’s undefeated season with a 48-13 win on Friday night. For Justin Pintar, head coach for the Wolves, it was the best game of the season so far. “We have had games we have played really good on one side or...
clarkstonnews.com
Letter to the Editor: No to county millage
On the Nov. 8 ballot, you will be asked to vote on the Oakland County Public Transportation Millage. Let me share the information that is on the ballot: Property owners will be levied at .95 mils per $1000, of assessed taxable value, which means $1.8 million of township money will go into this millage. Oakland County will generate approximately $66 million every year over the next 10 years.
clarkstonnews.com
Tree trimming
DTE tree trimming crews will be working in the Clarkston area over the next 6-8 weeks to remove tree branches that could potentially damage power lines in a winter storm. If access to your property is needed, DTE badged workers will knock on your door or leave a notice.
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Clarkston City Council special meeting minutes, Sept. 19, 2022
1. Call To Order @ 7:00pm by Mayor Haven. 3. Roll Call Haven, Avery, Casey, Fuller, Wylie, Rodgers, Luginski – Present. 4. Approval Of Agenda – Motion Motioned by Wylie Seconded by Rodgers to approve the Agenda as presented. All Aye Motion Carried. 5. Public Comments: Jamie Brimacombe...
Comments / 0