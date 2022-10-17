Clarkston Community Schools has a zero-tax rate increase bond proposal on the November ballot. Community support for our public schools is incredibly important to the overall success of the district, and the many students and families it serves. Your YES vote will provide students and teachers a safe, secure learning environment with the necessary resources and infrastructure to grow and thrive — but there are benefits for everyone! Statistics show that community residents in Clarkston will benefit from the passage of the bond proposal by an increase in their home values.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO