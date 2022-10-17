Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Forecasts, 2022-2030 with Focus on Biopesticides and Biostimulants - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of agricultural biologicals by segment: biopesticides and biostimulants. Growing adoption of sustainable farming practices will remain the key growth driver. The establishment of regulatory frameworks and harmonization...
Woonsocket Call
FLEETCOR® to Acquire European Workforce Lodging Business
Deal Extends Workforce Lodging Business to International Markets. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Roomex, a European workforce lodging provider serving the UK and German markets. The acquisition extends FLEETCOR's U.S. workforce lodging business to Europe and provides a platform for further international expansion. The transaction is expected to close in November.
Woonsocket Call
European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course (November 2-4, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance - Including the EMA/PRAC Deliberations and Brexit Implications Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course provides a comprehensive overview of key post-market pharmacovigilance activities required as the foundation for further understanding of new EU legislation that was introduced in 2012 and...
Woonsocket Call
Global Potato Protein Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Tereos, AGRANA Fruit, Roquette and Omega Protein Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Potato Protein Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Potato Protein Market is estimated to be USD 158.55 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 215.7 Mn by...
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market to 2027: Rapid Technological Advancements in Bone Stimulation Devices Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to be USD 511.31 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
Avant Brands Announces DIP Financing to The Flowr Corporation
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company") announced today that 1000343100 Ontario Inc. (the "DIP Lender"), an entity of which Avant owns 50% of the issued and outstanding shares, has executed a term sheet with The Flowr Corporation (FLWR; FLWPF) ("Flowr") and its subsidiaries, The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc. ("Flowr Okanagan"), The Flowr Canada Holdings ULC ("Flowr ULC") and Terrace Global Inc. ("Terrace" and collectively with the Company, Flowr Okanagan and Flowr ULC, the "Flowr Group") pursuant to which the DIP Lender will advance a debtor-in-possession ("DIP") loan in the amount of $2,000,000 (the "DIP Loan") in connection with the Flowr Group's application for protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA").
Woonsocket Call
USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution and its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1235 per unit for the third quarter of 2022 ($0.494 per unit on an annualized basis), the same amount as distributed in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on November 14, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Enters Trade Agreement with Nigeria Ag/Commodities Umbrella Organization
Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa, has signed a trade agreement with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (“AFAN”). Tingo has signed a merger agreement to be acquired by MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT); AFAN is the umbrella body of the 56 recognized commodities and agricultural associations in Nigeria. According to the agreement, AFAN will add a minimum of 20 million additional subscribers, which would more than triple Tingo Mobile’s current 9.3 million customer base. For its part, Tingo will provide an array of value-added products and services, including Tingo-branded smartphones, access to the Nwassa agri-fintech marketplace platform and the TingoPay Fintech super-app, and VISA-Tingo debit and credit cards. In addition, Tingo offers a wide range of agricultural products and tools, such as farming equipment, seeds, fertilizer and pesticides, as well as warehousing, transport and storage services. Tingo will also provide customers with the chance to wholesale produce locally and nationally, and export surplus produce. The announcement noted that most of the new subscribers will be owners of small- and medium-sized agricultural enterprises. “Over the past two decades, we have steadily built Tingo Mobile to support our loyal customer base of 9.3 million farmers, including more recently through the introduction of our Nwassa agri-fintech platform and our TingoPay fintech platform,” said Tingo founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “We are incredibly excited to expand our customer base to include the members of AFAN, not least as we aim to empower such members through our technology, for example, by helping them to increase crop-yields and better commercialize their agricultural products in both the national and global markets. Having today significantly further strengthened our position in Nigeria, our goal is to roll-out the Tingo Mobile model to other countries where we will continue to focus our efforts on these underserved agricultural producers and small business owners around the world.”
Woonsocket Call
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
Woonsocket Call
Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022
GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is an influential event catering to the rapidly growing corrugated packaging and carton box making industry. Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022. GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is...
Woonsocket Call
Simulations Plus Announces Cash Dividend
Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.
Woonsocket Call
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Liquidation Details
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) today announced new details concerning its liquidation. Consistent with its investment objectives and organizational documents, the fund plans to terminate its existence and liquidate on or about December 1, 2022. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue...
Woonsocket Call
TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets
Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure. TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.
Woonsocket Call
Safetradebinaryoptions Reveals Secrets For Identifying Safe Haven Stocks In Bear Markets
Analysis of Google Trends suggests that searches for recession stocks have spiked in the past 30 days as many people look to find safe-haven stocks. A new analysis by the financial information website Safetradebinaryoptions finds that—even with the bear market surrounding us—there are still some stocks that people can look for.
Woonsocket Call
VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2022. Unitholders of record on October 31, 2022 will receive a distribution amounting to $6,205,000 or $0.365 per unit, payable November 14, 2022. Volumes, average sales prices and net profits...
Woonsocket Call
BLUETTI to Debut Its Latest Power Stations in All Energy 2022
SYDNEY - October 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) BLUETTI, a global leader in the clean energy storage industry, will debut its latest power stations, including EP600—the product of 2023—at All Energy 2022 that will take place in Melbourne, Australia, from Oct. 26 -27, 2022. BLUETTI leverages the accumulated R&D...
Woonsocket Call
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
Woonsocket Call
Truck-Lite Introduces Enhancements to Super 44® and 60® Series Warning Lights for Municipal, Construction and Refuse Fleets
Also available with heated option designed for snowplows, dump trucks and refuse vehicles. Truck-Lite, a global leader in LED lighting solutions for commercial vehicle applications, has introduced new warning light derivatives of its well-known Super 44® and 60® Series LED lights for municipal, construction and refuse fleets. Additionally, heated options of both lights are also available, completing an already strong lineup of heated LED lights that now provide customers with the most comprehensive cold-weather LED lighting solution in the industry.
Woonsocket Call
Data from Roll-In Cohort of North American pivotal alfapump® study (POSEIDON) selected for poster presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting®
Presentation by Dr. Florence Wong on Sunday November 6th in Washington, DC:. “An Automatic Low Flow Ascites Pump Improves Ascites Control and Quality of Life In Patients with Cirrhosis and Recurrent Ascites”. Ghent, Belgium – 21 October 2022 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"),...
Woonsocket Call
Cybersecurity Industry Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Accenture, Alphabet, Cisco, Cloudflare, and IBM – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Cybersecurity – Thematic Research predicts the market to witness considerable growth during the projected period. Securing hybrid working, coping with ransomware, continuing supply chain threats, and moving to a zero-trust security model as a long-term solution to data breaches will drive strong security growth over the next three years. These factors will propel the cybersecurity market to garner an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Comments / 0