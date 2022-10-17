ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle to see more rain this weekend than past four months combined

SEATTLE — The fall season started nearly a month ago but it has felt more like summer over the past few weeks. This past weekend was one of the warmest on record with Sunday's temperature at Sea-Tac of 88 degrees registering as the second warmest October day in the 130 years of data recording and the warmest this late in the year.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend

Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Defenses under scrutiny when Chargers host Seahawks

LOS ANGELES — Even though Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers features plenty of offensive weapons, Pete Carroll and Brandon Staley want to see if their defenses can put two solid games together. Both coaches came up through the defensive ranks, but their...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle's air quality among the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke

SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality Thursday morning is the worst of any place in the world, according to IQAir's Air Quality and pollution city rankings. The air quality in the region was measured at 238 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 a.m. Thursday, putting Seattle ahead of Portland, Ore., Bejing, China, Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan in the top five. Seattle measured above 250 on the AQI by 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews

SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors

11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
