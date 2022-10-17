Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Timeline: Air quality improves as weather system moves into western Washington
SEATTLE — Relief from the wildfire smoke has finally arrived, and the days of hazardous air quality in western Washington appear to be over thanks to a weather system moving into the region. The shift to onshore flow helped push fresh, coastal air to the Puget Sound region early...
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
Seattle to see more rain this weekend than past four months combined
SEATTLE — The fall season started nearly a month ago but it has felt more like summer over the past few weeks. This past weekend was one of the warmest on record with Sunday's temperature at Sea-Tac of 88 degrees registering as the second warmest October day in the 130 years of data recording and the warmest this late in the year.
KOMO News
Western Washington has worst air quality in the world, how long will it last?
The worst air quality in the entire world is here in western Washington as of Wednesday evening. Seattle has the worst air quality in the world, according to iqair.com. Portland, Ore., ranks number five in the world. Not a crowning achievement to celebrate, for sure. The record-shattering warmth and dry...
KOMO News
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend
Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
Defenses under scrutiny when Chargers host Seahawks
LOS ANGELES — Even though Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers features plenty of offensive weapons, Pete Carroll and Brandon Staley want to see if their defenses can put two solid games together. Both coaches came up through the defensive ranks, but their...
16-year-old trains for international figure skating competition at Kraken Community Iceplex
SEATTLE — Lucas Broussard isn’t the average 16-year-old high school student. He juggles studies at The Bush School in Seattle with a demanding training schedule that has him on the ice six days a week at the Kraken Community Iceplex. “There’s three sheets of ice and everyone here...
Preparations underway for flooding, landslides before rain returns to western Washington
RENTON, Wash. — Much of western Washington is looking forward to forecasted rains heading into the weekend, hopeful that it will give some relief from wildfire smoke. But the rain also marks the start of a season that carries potential flood and landslide hazards, which emergency managers are preparing for, especially in areas scarred by fires.
Seattle's air quality among the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality Thursday morning is the worst of any place in the world, according to IQAir's Air Quality and pollution city rankings. The air quality in the region was measured at 238 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 a.m. Thursday, putting Seattle ahead of Portland, Ore., Bejing, China, Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan in the top five. Seattle measured above 250 on the AQI by 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
Here's what experts say are the impacts of exposure to unhealthy air quality
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality is unhealthy for everyone, but especially sensitive groups. Multiple wildfires in the Cascades caused unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties on Wednesday. Edwin Staples bikes upwards of 12 miles a day to work, and can’t escape the recent...
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews
SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
Murray leads Smiley in US Senate race, but gap narrowed, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Incumbent Democratic Senator Patty Murray is leading by eight points in the race for re-election, but Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley has gained ground since the primary election, according to WA Poll results. Murray was leading by 18 points among Washington voters in a poll taken in...
Seattle reaches 'unhealthy' level as Air Quality Alert remains for western Washington
SEATTLE — An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for most of western Washington this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The air quality around the Puget Sound region is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, but areas along the Cascade Valleys could experience diminished air quality due to wildfires.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors
11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 2