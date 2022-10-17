Read full article on original website
Related
Wine Press – Delicious, affordable California cabernet sauvignon
No one likes to admit they’re wrong, especially newspaper columnists, most men and baseball umpires. I can’t speak for the last one although I used to referee youth soccer games when I played soccer in high school in the 1980s. And yes, some parents on the sidelines were just as intense then as I’m sure they are now.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Ted Cruz’s remark on NYC shelter providing Xboxes for asylum seekers backfires: ‘How’s the WiFi in Cancun’
Showing a newfound sense of empathy for New York City’s homeless crisis, Ted Cruz weighed into a debate around the treatment of asylum seekers at a new shelter on Randall’s Island.The tent shelter, which has initial capacity to house up to 500 male asylum seekers, has attracted criticism from some for offering televisions, Xboxes, and board games in its recreation room, as well as three meals per day and round-the-clock snacks. Residents of a nearby homeless shelter told CBS New York that it was unfair that newly arrived migrants from South America were given better conditions to live in...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0