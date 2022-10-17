Read full article on original website
Related
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida to consider tax "relief”
Photo: EFE- CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICHEThe Congress of the state of Florida, in the United States, will hold a special session before the end of the year to provide "relief" in property taxes to individuals and businesses whose properties were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, announced the state governor, Ron DeSantis. The session, he added, will also provide needed…
Lower Medicare premiums, more cost savings ahead for Florida seniors [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Open enrollment for Florida’s Medicare beneficiaries comes with some positive news: Most seniors will see cost savings in 2023. For the first time in more than a decade, Floridians will see a reduction in their premiums in 2023 for Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage plans.
DeSantis to ask lawmakers to reconvene to ease taxes on people affected by hurricane [Miami Herald]
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues. DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in storm-impacted counties until lawmakers...
U.S. attorney: Nurse practitioner to forfeit nearly $4.4M bilked from insurers
A nurse practitioner who kept a fake office in East Greenwich will forfeit more than $4 million, the amount of money he received from fraudulently billing health insurance companies and Medicare, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Providence. Alexander A. Istomin, 56, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court,...
Florida waives requirement for loan program to boost fishing industry in counties impacted by Ian
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced changes to the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program at a news conference in. Fort Myers Beach. on Thursday. Gov. DeSantis. said the state has waived an eligibility requirement for the loan program...
Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
Papers Trump signed included false claims
Former president Donald Trump and his political allies understood that their allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia were baseless but continued to push the unfounded claims in courts and in public, according to recent federal court filings. The revelations came in an 18- page opinion Wednesday over Trump ally and conservative lawyer John…
Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again: Citizens CEO
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian. Citizens CEO Barry Gilway told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi it's likely premiums will spike by 20 to 30% next year, statewide. And not just for Citizens, the state insurer of last resort, but for everybody.
State of Michigan Announces Settlement of Civil Rights Class Action Alleging False Accusations of Unemployment Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The State of Michigan has reached a $20 million settlement resolving a class action lawsuit alleging that the. used an auto-adjudication system to falsely accuse recipients of fraud, resulting in the seizure of their property without due process. The settlement was announced by Attorney General.
Cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Every day someone tells me a new story about the hurricane that hit central Florida . While the final damage tally will be years away, the impact on the people with property there and my industry will be felt for years to come. I ran into a...
Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho
The task force will further the U.S. Attorney's Office's efforts to root out fraud related to PPP loans and other forms of pandemic assistance. (Getty Images)Idaho’s top federal prosecutor has created a task force to combat fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of Idaho’s COVID‑19…
Question 2 could significantly alter dental insurance industry
Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) Big changes could be on the horizon for the state's dental industry. Voters are being asked this November to decide whether. should be the first state in the country to regulate dental insurance premiums by requiring plans to spend at least 83 percent of premiums on care.
$20M settlement reached in UIA fraud class action
A $20 million settlement has been reached between the State of Michigan and thousands of plaintiffs who were falsely accused of unemployment fraud. Attorney General Dana Nessel and Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni& Rivers, the Royal Oak- based law firm representing the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit, made the announcement on Oct. 20. “A constitutional-tort…
NY State of Health Promotes Affordable Health Insurance at Rite Aid Locations Across New York State
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NY State of Health, the state's official health plan Marketplace, today announced its continued partnership with. to help New Yorkers find a health plan that fits their needs and budget. Certified Enrollment Assistors will be available at. Rite Aid. locations across the state to provide...
ABARCA SELECTED AS PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER FOR PUERTO RICO MEDICAID PROGRAM
PBM implements benefits for 1.3 million Medicaid members in just 10 days. /PRNewswire/ -- Abarca, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) transforming the industry with a new approach to technology and business practices, is now serving as the PBM for Vital, a Medicaid program managed by the. Puerto Rico Health Insurance...
Redfin: pending home sales plummet over 50% in Florida metros hit by Hurricane Ian
(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral, FL metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%.
The New York Community Trust Awards $11.4 Million In Grants To 66 Nonprofits
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The New York Community Trust has announced $11.5 million in grants to 66 nonprofits to improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers across a range of areas--from preventing homelessness to helping young women become leaders. "The Trust is addressing some of the toughest...
Yes on Question 2
Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) Ballot Question 2 asks voters to create a law regulating dental insurance plans in. . A yes vote would require dental insurers to spend at least 83 percent of premiums on member dental expenses and quality improvements, and would also require dental insurance companies to report financial information about their income and expenditures to the.
'Used Car King of New York' pleads guilty in prolific fake Texas paper license plate scam
Oct. 20— A man who calls himself the "Used Car King of New York" has pleaded guilty to a nationwide scheme to buy and sell hundreds of thousands of fraudulent Texas- issued vehicle tags. Octavian Osasio, 51, of Lawrence, N.Y., admitted to working with Texas- based automobile dealers to sell about 600,000 temporary buyer tags for cars outside of the Lone Star State without…
NY Court of Appeals reinstates tough standard for life insurance, annuities
The New York State Court of Appeals sided with regulators in a Thursday decision to reinstate the toughest state annuity sales standard in the nation. Regulation 187, passed in 2018 by the New York State Department of Financial Services, requires life insurance and annuity producers to base their sales recommendations on the best interest of the consumer, regardless of the advisor’s compensation or other incentives.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0