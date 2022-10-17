ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida to consider tax "relief”

Photo: EFE- CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICHEThe Congress of the state of Florida, in the United States, will hold a special session before the end of the year to provide "relief" in property taxes to individuals and businesses whose properties were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, announced the state governor, Ron DeSantis. The session, he added, will also provide needed…
FLORIDA STATE
DeSantis to ask lawmakers to reconvene to ease taxes on people affected by hurricane [Miami Herald]

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues. DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in storm-impacted counties until lawmakers...
FLORIDA STATE
Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
FLORIDA STATE
Papers Trump signed included false claims

Former president Donald Trump and his political allies understood that their allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia were baseless but continued to push the unfounded claims in courts and in public, according to recent federal court filings. The revelations came in an 18- page opinion Wednesday over Trump ally and conservative lawyer John…
GEORGIA STATE
Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again: Citizens CEO

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian. Citizens CEO Barry Gilway told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi it's likely premiums will spike by 20 to 30% next year, statewide. And not just for Citizens, the state insurer of last resort, but for everybody.
FLORIDA STATE
State of Michigan Announces Settlement of Civil Rights Class Action Alleging False Accusations of Unemployment Fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The State of Michigan has reached a $20 million settlement resolving a class action lawsuit alleging that the. used an auto-adjudication system to falsely accuse recipients of fraud, resulting in the seizure of their property without due process. The settlement was announced by Attorney General.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleaning up after Hurricane Ian

Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Every day someone tells me a new story about the hurricane that hit central Florida . While the final damage tally will be years away, the impact on the people with property there and my industry will be felt for years to come. I ran into a...
FLORIDA STATE
Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho

The task force will further the U.S. Attorney's Office's efforts to root out fraud related to PPP loans and other forms of pandemic assistance. (Getty Images)Idaho’s top federal prosecutor has created a task force to combat fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of Idaho’s COVID‑19…
IDAHO STATE
$20M settlement reached in UIA fraud class action

A $20 million settlement has been reached between the State of Michigan and thousands of plaintiffs who were falsely accused of unemployment fraud. Attorney General Dana Nessel and Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni& Rivers, the Royal Oak- based law firm representing the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit, made the announcement on Oct. 20. “A constitutional-tort…
MICHIGAN STATE
Yes on Question 2

Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) Ballot Question 2 asks voters to create a law regulating dental insurance plans in. . A yes vote would require dental insurers to spend at least 83 percent of premiums on member dental expenses and quality improvements, and would also require dental insurance companies to report financial information about their income and expenditures to the.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
'Used Car King of New York' pleads guilty in prolific fake Texas paper license plate scam

Oct. 20— A man who calls himself the "Used Car King of New York" has pleaded guilty to a nationwide scheme to buy and sell hundreds of thousands of fraudulent Texas- issued vehicle tags. Octavian Osasio, 51, of Lawrence, N.Y., admitted to working with Texas- based automobile dealers to sell about 600,000 temporary buyer tags for cars outside of the Lone Star State without…
LAWRENCE, NY
NY Court of Appeals reinstates tough standard for life insurance, annuities

The New York State Court of Appeals sided with regulators in a Thursday decision to reinstate the toughest state annuity sales standard in the nation. Regulation 187, passed in 2018 by the New York State Department of Financial Services, requires life insurance and annuity producers to base their sales recommendations on the best interest of the consumer, regardless of the advisor’s compensation or other incentives.
InsuranceNewsNet

