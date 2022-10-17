Read full article on original website
Threat at Coos Bay school that caused lockdown 'not substantiated,' district reports
COOS BAY, Ore. — Marshfield High School was locked down briefly Wednesday afternoon after a threat was reported at the school, the school district stated. "The Coos Bay Police Department responded quickly to the scene and determined the threat was not substantiated," Coos Bay School District said. "To best protect students and staff, the school remained on lockdown while police investigated."
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
New Roseburg firefighters train 'to ensure complete efficiency'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg Fire Department’s newest firefighters have been "perfecting the essentials of deploying one of our primary attack lines for fighting structure fires," the department said on social media Tuesday. Each step in the evolution is repeated multiple times to ensure complete efficiency.
North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon
Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
Oregon Nurses Association submits signatures to recall hospital board members
COOS BAY, Ore. — Workers union UFCW 555 and the Oregon Nurses Association submitted more than 5 thousand signatures to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday. It's part of their effort to recall members of the Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors after the union says they received numerous worker complaints they attribute to decisions made by the board.
Airport Heights residents concerned over airport development
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Residents of the Airport Heights neighborhood in North Bend are asking to be heard as the Coos County Airport district updates its budget at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. During a Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, commissioners discussed expenses for current projects including installation of a...
U of O's Chase Cota, a Medford native, looks forward to playing his former team - UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football staff has added many new players to their team this year - and has even brought one back home. Sports reporter Erin Slinde is sharing the Medford native's story in her sit-down interview with Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota to find out how his journey brought him back to Oregon.
Two arrested after 32 malnourished, neglected animals discovered at Rogue River residence
ROGUE RIVER — Following a report of a sick dog in the front yard of a Rogue River residence, 32 neglected and abused animals were rescued from the residence. Three animals were found dead. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals, 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 61-year-old Debbie...
