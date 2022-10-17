ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days Creek, OR

Threat at Coos Bay school that caused lockdown 'not substantiated,' district reports

COOS BAY, Ore. — Marshfield High School was locked down briefly Wednesday afternoon after a threat was reported at the school, the school district stated. "The Coos Bay Police Department responded quickly to the scene and determined the threat was not substantiated," Coos Bay School District said. "To best protect students and staff, the school remained on lockdown while police investigated."
New Roseburg firefighters train 'to ensure complete efficiency'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg Fire Department’s newest firefighters have been "perfecting the essentials of deploying one of our primary attack lines for fighting structure fires," the department said on social media Tuesday. Each step in the evolution is repeated multiple times to ensure complete efficiency.
North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon

Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
Oregon Nurses Association submits signatures to recall hospital board members

COOS BAY, Ore. — Workers union UFCW 555 and the Oregon Nurses Association submitted more than 5 thousand signatures to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday. It's part of their effort to recall members of the Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors after the union says they received numerous worker complaints they attribute to decisions made by the board.
Airport Heights residents concerned over airport development

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Residents of the Airport Heights neighborhood in North Bend are asking to be heard as the Coos County Airport district updates its budget at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. During a Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, commissioners discussed expenses for current projects including installation of a...
