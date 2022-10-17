ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Guard Deployed Over 'Increased Attacks' on Enlistment Offices

By Isabel van Brugen
 4 days ago

Russia's National Guard has been deployed nationwide over "increased attacks" on military registration and enlistment offices since President Vladimir Putin 's decision to partially mobilize reserve troops to fight in Ukraine, an official has said.

Security has been ramped up at military registration and enlistment offices in a number of cities, including Moscow, State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein announced in a post on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ycijk_0icAJqd400

"In connection with the increased attacks on military registration and enlistment offices, the Russian Guard has taken measures to protect them," Khinshtein wrote.

"In addition, the offices are included on the routes of patrol units of non-departmental guards all over the country," the official said.

After Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia on September 21, attacks and arson cases at military registration and enlistment offices and local administrations have increased.

Khinshtein noted that authorities have been arresting those targeting enlistment offices, "for example, when trying to throw a Molotov cocktail ," he said.

There have been attacks in regions nationwide, including in Moscow, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Ivanovo, Krasnoyarsk, and Nizhny Novgorod, Nizhnevartovsk, Ryazan, Sverdlovsk, and Voronezh.

Government offices have also been set on fire with Molotov cocktails in multiple regions of Russia, including in Tolyatti, a city on the Volga River in western Russia, in the city of Lomonosov, which is part of St. Petersburg, and in the city of Gai, in Russia's Orenburg region.

Defense officials have said up to 300,000 reservists would be called up to fight in Ukraine as part of Putin's partial mobilization decree, but there have been various reports of people being mobilized by the authorities despite not meeting the criteria set out by the department.

In Russia's Irkutsk region last month, a young Russian man opened fire at a military registration and enlistment office.

The governor of the region, Igor Kobzev, said on his Telegram channel at the time that there had been "an emergency" in the area.

"A young man fired at the military registration and enlistment office," he said, noting that the military commissar, Alexander Vladimirovich Eliseev, was in intensive care and in serious condition.

According to multiple reports, before the shooting the man said: "No one will fight" and "now we'll all go home."

Kobzev said the man was "immediately" arrested. Local Telegram channel ASTRA said it had contacted the alleged shooter's mother, Marina Zinina, who reportedly said that her son didn't receive a summons himself, but that his best friend had been called up to fight in Ukraine.

"Ruslan was very upset because of this, because [his] friend did not serve in the army. They said that there would be partial mobilization, but it turns out that they take everyone," she reportedly said.

And on Monday, the person responsible for mobilization in St. Petersburg was fired, according to an official.

Governor Alexander Beglov dismissed Viktor Shevchenko, head of the administration's mobilization department, the press service of the regional government said, without elaborating.

Newsweek has reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry for comment.

Related
International Business Times

Putin In A 'Desperate Situation' As Russian Army Ammo Is 'Running Out': UK Spy Chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin could now be facing a "desperate situation" in the war in Ukraine as his army runs out of ammunition, a British spy chief said Tuesday. Speaking in an address to the Royal United Services Institute, Jeremy Fleming, head of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), also said Putin is committing "strategic errors in judgment," citing his decision to mobilize prisoners and inexperienced conscripts to bolster Moscow's numbers in the war.
Business Insider

A Russian soldier blew himself up with a grenade to avoid being captured, the latest sign of 'panic' spreading through the ranks of Putin's retreating forces

A Russian solider blew himself up to avoid being captured by Ukrainians, a commander told The New York Times. "Right now they are in panic," the Ukrainian commander said of the Russian troops. Last month, Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in the war, resulting in them reclaiming territory. A Russian...
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
International Business Times

Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
