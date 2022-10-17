All 3 of these agencies have committed crimes against consumers for YEARS !!! Yet they continue to be allowed to operate by the government !!! All 3 should have been ordered to close and cease operations years ago !!!
I keep paying substantially more than minimum payment on cards, pay some off, pay bills as soon as I get them and score goes precipitously lower. It is an absolute losing battle with all three companies.
It ludicrous and absured; you pay off a $10k loan or a $37k auto loan and your credit score goes down not up. I understand America is built on credit but these 3 credit bureaus are not consistent in 'Fair reporting" and does not benefit the consumer only the creditor. Cable cos., magazines and others should not be allowed to report such negative info. Like, Hospitals, Drs. offices and ambulance services. Shut them down for selling our personal info for profit.
Comments / 104