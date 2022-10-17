Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Fifth Congressional District candidates make pitch to voters
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Candidates seeking to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District squared off at a forum on October 20. It was held at the University of Louisiana Monroe by KEDM. Three of the five candidates running attended the forum. They were Hunter Pullen, Dr. Walter Earl Huff, and...
brproud.com
Governor John Bel Edwards encourages Louisiana to apply for student loan forgiveness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Applications for federal government student loan forgiveness is officially open, and hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents can apply. According to Forbes, Under Biden’s plan, 40 million student loan borrowers may be able to receive $10,000 or more in student loan forgiveness on federal loans by the U.S. Department of Education.
MSNBC
Louisiana GOP looks to redefine 'Black' to duck racial fairness in voting districts
Alex Wagner explains how Louisiana Republicans are trying to change the meaning of "Black" so that legal requirements for considering Black voters in drawing voting districts are easier to evade.Oct. 20, 2022.
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
KNOE TV8
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?. ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.
KTBS
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
How Louisiana Amendments 2,6 & 8 could benefit veterans and disabled citizens
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With midterm elections less than a month away – we’re taking a look at several of the constitutional amendments on the Louisiana November ballot. ULM political science professor, Joshua Stockly, breaks down amendments 2, 6 and 8. “The second amendment is asking voters to consider a tier for property tax exemptions […]
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
KNOE TV8
Jonesboro mayoral candidates make pitch to voters ahead of Election Day
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - With Election Day just under three weeks away, Jonesboro mayoral candidates are making their final pitch to voters. “The people, the taxpayers of Jonesboro, deserve better, and I am going to give them that,” said Police Chief James “Spike” Harris, who is challenging incumbent Mayor Leslie Thompson.
wbrz.com
Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
KNOE TV8
Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
wrkf.org
Why a constitutional amendment banning slavery is on November’s ballot in Louisiana
Louisiana voters are used to seeing a slew of proposed constitutional amendments on their ballots each fall. This year, they’ll decide whether or not the state rewrites the portion of the constitution that bans slavery and limits involuntary servitude. But the effort faces an unlikely opponent – the same lawmaker who got that question put on the ballot in the first place.
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Another gun found on GSU campus
An 18-year-old Georgia man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus Saturday after officers stopped him after suspecting he was carrying a firearm. The arrest marks at least the third time guns have been taken off individuals on the GSU campus since October 1. GSU patrol officers observed several...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is flush with cash. Why is child welfare still 'woefully underfunded'?
A 4-year-old forced to chug a bottle of whiskey. A 2-year-old hurled off a bridge. A newborn with rib and skull fractures. As one child-abuse death followed another this spring in Baton Rouge, the state Department of Children and Family Services made a stark plea at the Capitol. Child welfare workers were drowning in cases and quitting in droves, said Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.
KRMG
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, one person in custody, reports s
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, one person in custody, reports s The incident occurred near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity on Oct. 21 shortly before 2 a.m., police said. (NCD)
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
