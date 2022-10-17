ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

KNOE TV8

Fifth Congressional District candidates make pitch to voters

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Candidates seeking to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District squared off at a forum on October 20. It was held at the University of Louisiana Monroe by KEDM. Three of the five candidates running attended the forum. They were Hunter Pullen, Dr. Walter Earl Huff, and...
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

Governor John Bel Edwards encourages Louisiana to apply for student loan forgiveness

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Applications for federal government student loan forgiveness is officially open, and hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents can apply. According to Forbes, Under Biden’s plan, 40 million student loan borrowers may be able to receive $10,000 or more in student loan forgiveness on federal loans by the U.S. Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
RUSTON, LA
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?. ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Jonesboro mayoral candidates make pitch to voters ahead of Election Day

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - With Election Day just under three weeks away, Jonesboro mayoral candidates are making their final pitch to voters. “The people, the taxpayers of Jonesboro, deserve better, and I am going to give them that,” said Police Chief James “Spike” Harris, who is challenging incumbent Mayor Leslie Thompson.
JONESBORO, LA
wbrz.com

Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola

BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
MONROE, LA
wrkf.org

Why a constitutional amendment banning slavery is on November’s ballot in Louisiana

Louisiana voters are used to seeing a slew of proposed constitutional amendments on their ballots each fall. This year, they’ll decide whether or not the state rewrites the portion of the constitution that bans slavery and limits involuntary servitude. But the effort faces an unlikely opponent – the same lawmaker who got that question put on the ballot in the first place.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Another gun found on GSU campus

An 18-year-old Georgia man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus Saturday after officers stopped him after suspecting he was carrying a firearm. The arrest marks at least the third time guns have been taken off individuals on the GSU campus since October 1. GSU patrol officers observed several...
GRAMBLING, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is flush with cash. Why is child welfare still 'woefully underfunded'?

A 4-year-old forced to chug a bottle of whiskey. A 2-year-old hurled off a bridge. A newborn with rib and skull fractures. As one child-abuse death followed another this spring in Baton Rouge, the state Department of Children and Family Services made a stark plea at the Capitol. Child welfare workers were drowning in cases and quitting in droves, said Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter

A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

