LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old lab/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for over two months. Buck loves to run around and go on adventures. He is very go-with-the-flow and is down for any activity. Buck is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO