KCBD
Wind and warmth through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures continue to rise with highs about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions on tap for your Friday afternoon, a high of 84 in Lubbock. Winds will be breezy today from the southwest around 15 mph. A...
KCBD
South Plains warmth and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
KCBD
Much warmer days for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far. More chilly nights and mornings are ahead, but so too are warmer afternoons. Some much warmer. Patchy fog reduced visibility down to near zero at some spots this morning. Including in and near Lubbock. Full sunshine, however, will rule the afternoon.
KCBD
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Monterey at 7 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper playing at Monterey on Friday night. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected...
KCBD
End Zone scores for Thursday, October 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old lab/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for over two months. Buck loves to run around and go on adventures. He is very go-with-the-flow and is down for any activity. Buck is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Traffic delays expected due to W Loop motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash on the southbound access road of W Loop 289. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the access road in front of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. One person was left with minor injuries. Traffic delays are...
KCBD
TTU to unveil Raider Red statue on Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With over 50 years at Texas Tech, Raider Red will get a life-sized bronze statue unveiled 9 a.m. Saturday morning outside Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Raider Red was created by Saddle Tramp Jim Gaspard in 1971, with inspiration from Dirk West’s Cartoon of Ol’ Red.
KCBD
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting. The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement. Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement. Biden to invest...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Man sentenced to life for cyberstalking and kidnapping underage Lubbock girl. A federal judge sentenced a man to life in prison for cyberstalking and kidnapping an underage Lubbock girl. A jury convicted Thomas Boukamp in June of transportation of a minor to engage...
KCBD
‘Where the fun will continue:’ Joyland to remain open under new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former owner David Dean says, “We knew that we had found the right new owners for Joyland.”. David Dean has owned and operated Joyland for five decades, but after years of financial struggles, David and his wife decided to sell the beloved amusement park. The news of the park closing was devastating for many West Texans.
KCBD
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in accident at steel company
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What was thought to be an industrial accident involving a crane at a steel company on North Loop 289, ended up being an accident not involving heavy machinery. The 911 caller told police dispatch a man was pinned under a crane. When police arrived, they located...
KCBD
Shred-A-Thon 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of the year when paper shredding enthusiasts and residents buried beneath mountains of documents can take advantage of the annual Shred-A-Thon event. Lubbock File Room and First Bank & Trust have teamed up once again and are inviting everyone to bring their...
KCBD
Multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop near Spur exit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a crash involving five or six vehicles in the westbound lane on South Loop 289 near the Spur exit. According to LPD, one person has sustained minor injuries. Traffic has been severely impacted in the westbound lanes and lane closures have been reported as responders work the scene.
KCBD
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has begun reopening lanes after a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car near the intersection of 82nd Street and University Avenue. First responders received the call just after 9 p.m. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
KCBD
Lubbock military pilot group takes students on the ride of their lives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Order of Daedalians, a military pilots association in Lubbock, is working to spark more interest in the United States military by taking 58 ROTC students from Texas Tech University up in planes. One member, Larry Warmoth, says the Air Force is short thousands of pilots...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A walk at Buddy Holly Park has turned into a story of survival for Ruth Ann Muffley. Muffley said she walks her dog, Flaca at the park every day, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 was no different. Muffley said she and Flaca were enjoying a beautiful, quiet...
KCBD
City of Wilson issues boil water notice
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wilson issued a boil water notice Thursday. Officials say the city was experiencing low water pressure. Water supply is back to normal however, the city urges residents to boil water until further notice. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice has been lifted.
KCBD
Police warn of possible scam associated with Lubbock airport address
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online pet sales and transportation scam that is using the Airport’s address, 5401 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, in an effort to appear as a legitimate business. This business has been operating under several names including “EasyPetTransport.com”, “englishcockerspaniels.com”, and “Deluxeschnauser.com”. There is no animal/pet locator and shipper located at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
