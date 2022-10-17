ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 32

Pat Ward
4d ago

not her kids. one with parents. one with grandparents. she is paying for her own room. if she has to share than brother should pick up 2/3 of the room cost. .

Reply
18
Kathy Brackett-Mogan
4d ago

I agree with her, I wouldn’t want to share my room with kids, kids can stay with parents or ask for cots for the kids to sleep in the living room. Or I would get a room someplace else in the building

Reply
14
Little Mouse
4d ago

I would never agree to share my room with a four year old and a two year old. Especially on vacation! I wouldn’t cancel my ticket, I would just let everyone know I will be at the Hilton, check the bar.

Reply
8
Related
Slate

My Husband’s Family Keeps Telling Everyone They Bought Us a House. They’re Lying.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I recently bought our first joint home and his granddad kindly gave him $15,000 toward the downpayment. The remainder of the downpayment ($85,000) was funded by the sale of my condo which I saved for, purchased, and renovated extensively throughout my 20s before I even met my husband. The rest of the house purchase was covered by a mortgage. My problem is twofold.
msn.com

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy