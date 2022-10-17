ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Not Fussed About Doing Walks Has Internet in Stitches: 'What Are You?'

By Soo Kim
 4 days ago

A video of a dog looking less than enthusiastic about doing any activities has gone viral on TikTok, where it had garnered a million views at the time of publishing.

The video of the Saint Bernese (a crossbreed between a Saint Bernard and a Bernese Mountain Dog) shared by the TikTok account @watsonthestbernese was posted with a caption that read: "what are you [one eyebrow raised face emoji]... #what #notadog #dogtok #Watson #watsonthestbernese #dogmom."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ukq8_0icAJLht00
A file photo of a Saint Bernard dog slumped over, sleeping on a floor outdoors. A post about a dog appearing lazy and inactive has gone viral on TikTok. iStock/Getty Images Plus

A voice in the video could be heard saying: "Who wants to go for a walk?...you could go for a car ride. You want treats? You want to go see friends? Dog park?...," before concluding with "Oh my gosh, are you even a dog?"

A message overlaid on the video read: "I don't know what I own but it's not a dog."

An August 2022 study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One stated that "dogs who exercise less frequently or less intensely are more likely to be overweight..." and that "a more holistic approach to changing both dietary and exercise routine needs to be made" to treat and prevent obesity in dogs.

The study noted that "owners who spent more time exercising were more likely to exercise their dog more and in turn, believe that their dog is an ideal body weight. Thus, owner attitudes towards exercise in their own life may be transferred to their attitudes toward the importance of exercise in terms of their dog's overall health..."

@watsonthestbernese

what are you 🤨... #what #notadog #dogtok #Watson #watsonthestbernese #dogmom

♬ Walk time with Watson - Watson

The latest viral video has had TikTok users in stitches, with some sharing stories of similar experiences.

In a comment that got 1,430 likes, user [butterfly emoji] Erin [butterfly emoji] said: "He understands the value of relaxation [crying laughing emoji]."

Winston & Buddy asked: "Is he ok?," and the original poster replied: "He's fine, and I'm working through the constant rejection [frustrated sad face emoji]."

Linc wrote: "Ma'am your doggie is broken [crying laughing emoji]," while user bee said: "He's going through his emo phase."

User cat.named.giovanni said: "You've got yourself a couch pup-tato [crying laughing emoji]."

Bruna Bortolotto said: "When she [the user's dog] sees me reaching the leash, my golden hides her face behind the [curtains] and thinks she's all hidden. I think i my golden is broken [crying laughing emojis]."

Christina Disobey La said: "mine hides under the bed when [it's] time to go out."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. The latest video hasn't been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

