Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-16 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23rd at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 24th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveGA.

THIS WEEK’S GEORGIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Katie Perry, Providence Christian Softball

Perry was phenomenal in the circle and at the plate. She pitched a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts and at the plate had a home run and a double.

Nick Woodford, Northeast Football

Woodford showed out as he has all season long. He ran for a career-high 302 yards in a 49-16 win over Kendrick.

Ashley Sturzoiu, Buford Volleyball

Sturzoiu led the Wolve’s attack with 17 kills along with eight digs.

Cailyn Holinquest, North Gwinnett Softball

North Gwinnett swept Norcross and Holinquest had eight kills, two aces, three digs, and a block to help contribute.

Abby McKinnis, Buford Softball

McKinnis hit two bombs, with three RBI’s and two runs in a win over Dacula.

Max Wilson, North Oconee Football

The quarterback balled out in a 48-0 win over East Forsyth. He had five touchdowns on the night, three rushing and two passing.

Germivy Tucker, Johnson County Football

Tucker carried the ball 13 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over Glascock County. Tucker has ran for over 100 yards in each game and this was his fourth game of 200 plus yards.

Jessica Newsom, Brookwood Softball

Newsom went 4-5 with a double, triple, and five RBI’s in a victory over Archer.

Ryley Kutter, Wesleyan Softball

Kutter struck out eight in six innings for the win, and also went 3-3 with a double and two RBI’s at the plate.

Gwen Hill, Hebron Christian

Hill was dominant in the circle to start the Region 8-AAA Tournament. She struck out ten batters.

Keegan Stover, Rabun County Football

Stover completed 21 of 28 passes for 366 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. His performance helped keep Rabun County undefeated and gave Elbert County its first loss.

Jaden Gibson, Rabun County Football

Gibson was a man amongst boys on Friday night. Gibson hauled in 13 of his targets for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

Tate Morris, McIntosh Football

Morris completed 14 of 17 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns, he also contributed with 87 yards on the ground.

Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta Football

Guthrie had arguably one of the best played games by a quarterback this season. In a 70-21 win over Lassiter, he threw for 420 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Marcus Malone, McIntosh Football

Malone had a monster game on the ground and through the air. He ran the ball for 12 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns. He also hauled in five catches for 130 yards and another score.

Hunter Kirkley, Westfield Football

Kirkley showed off his dual-threat capabilities in the 35-0 win over Heritage. He threw for 228 yards and ran for 115 with five total touchdowns.

Quavion Copper, Manchester Football

Copper had himself yet another great performance. He went for 243 yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns.