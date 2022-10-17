ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis

RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
Short-Handed Bulls Spoil Heat Home Opener in 116-108 Victory

The Chicago Bulls traveled down to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat for the season opener on Wednesday night. Just 24 hours before the game, the Bulls listed Zach LaVine as questionable, and he was ruled out just hours before tip-off, leaving many to speculate the All-Star guard might be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener

MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Expected to Play Against Cavaliers Saturday

LaVine expected to play in Bulls' home opener against Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After missing the Chicago Bulls' first two games to knee injury management, Zach LaVine is expected to make his season debut on Saturday in the team's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Billy Donovan told reporters Friday.
