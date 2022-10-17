Read full article on original website
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut
Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Yardbarker
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins Michael Jordan With Historic Season Opener
DeMar DeRozan joins MJ with historic season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined rare air with his performance in the Chicago Bulls' season-opening win over the Miami Heat Wednesday night. His Airness' company, to be specific. DeRozan posted 37 points in his team's 116-108 victory, making...
Yardbarker
Short-Handed Bulls Spoil Heat Home Opener in 116-108 Victory
The Chicago Bulls traveled down to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat for the season opener on Wednesday night. Just 24 hours before the game, the Bulls listed Zach LaVine as questionable, and he was ruled out just hours before tip-off, leaving many to speculate the All-Star guard might be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.
FOX Sports
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener
MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and...
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.
How to Watch Bulls-Wizards 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will play each other on Friday night in Washington D.C. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Chicago Bulls (0-0) travel south to take on the Miami Heat (0-0) in their first NBA games of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Heat prediction and pick. The Bulls and Heat will face off in the...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Expected to Play Against Cavaliers Saturday
LaVine expected to play in Bulls' home opener against Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After missing the Chicago Bulls' first two games to knee injury management, Zach LaVine is expected to make his season debut on Saturday in the team's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Billy Donovan told reporters Friday.
Valanciunas, Pelicans Dominate the Boards & Spoil the Hornets' Home Opener
The Hornets fall to 1-1 on the season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
How to Watch Knicks-Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Wednesday night in Memphis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Wizards Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Bulls
The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup and final injury report for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
Trail Blazers Open Up Their Home Regular Season Schedule Against the Phoenix Suns
• Portland will take on Phoenix three times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 21. The Trail Blazers make their only trip to the Valley of the Sun this season for a back-to-back matchup beginning on Nov. 4. • LAST SEASON: The Trail...
Domi scores in overtime as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-3
Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the Blackhawks' home opener
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
