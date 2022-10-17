Read full article on original website
UCES students rewarded with Top Tornado accolades
PRE-K Front row, from left: Will Parker Cruce, Leah Escobar, Saylor Hayslett, Palmer Gilliam, John Paul Minyard, Parker Kate Steward. Second row, from left: Victoria Acevedo, Rayleigh Puckett, Riley Young, Addyson Dill, Cary Lynn Pruitt, Kenedee Young. Third row, from left: George Joiner, Emerie Royal, Halen Williams, Mia Becerra, Remi...
Lane reduction on University Street extended for gas line work
The lane reduction on University Street is being extended as work continues to replace the tap on a natural gas line. Martin Public Works Director Marty Ables told Thunderbolt Radio News Wednesday… (AUDIO) Ables says the cost of the project is around $40,000 dollars.
New Latimer Engineering and Science Building dedication set for October 27
The new Latimer Engineering and Science Building will be dedicated during a dedication ceremony Thursday, October 27 at 3:30 at UT Martin. The $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building is located on Hurt Street between the business and sociology buildings. The public is invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/utmartin.
Shirley Ann Moon, 81, Dyersburg
Funeral services for Shirley Ann Moon, age 81, of Dyersburg, will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.
Erwin retires from Martin PD after 26 years
Captain Tommy Erwin is retiring from the Martin Police Department after serving the department and the City of Martin for 26 years. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says over that time, Erwin has served in the positions of Patrol Officer, K-9 Handler, Drug Task Force Officer, Investigator, and as Captain of CID.
Over 780 early votes in Weakley Co. in first two days of early voting period
Over 780 early votes have been cast in Weakley County in the first two days of the early voting period. Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says there were 358 in-person votes Thursday and five by-mail or nursing home votes cast, bringing to total, thus far, to 788. Early...
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
Summer program promotes K-8 reading with reward
A districtwide summer reading program provided students in grades K-8 the opportunity to keep reading throughout the summer months along with a reward upon achievement. The Reading Choice Board program, offered to students at every school in grades K-8, was organized by District RTI [Response To Intervention] Coordinator April Fishel. Based on the grade level completed in the 21-22 school year, students completed age-appropriate activities listed on the boards that support reading standards.
