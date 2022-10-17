A districtwide summer reading program provided students in grades K-8 the opportunity to keep reading throughout the summer months along with a reward upon achievement. The Reading Choice Board program, offered to students at every school in grades K-8, was organized by District RTI [Response To Intervention] Coordinator April Fishel. Based on the grade level completed in the 21-22 school year, students completed age-appropriate activities listed on the boards that support reading standards.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO