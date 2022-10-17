Read full article on original website
Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance. Eighty-five of Kansas’ 105 counties have been eligible...
Gov., bipartisan leaders secure $340M annually for Kansas hospitals
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday Kansas has received federal approval for the enhancement of the Health Care Access Improvement Program (HCAIP), which will bring $341 million to Kansas each year at a time when hospitals in Kansas are financially vulnerable, according to a media release from her office.
KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,906 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 12, to Wednesday October 19, for a total of 884,969 cases. The state reported 2,866 new cases during the first week of October. On Wednesday, the state reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths...
In AG bid, Kobach wants to rid Kansas of ballot drop boxes
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansas Republican who helped lead Donald Trump's short-lived presidential voter fraud commission, wants to rid his state of ballot drop boxes and says as he runs for attorney general that discounting talk of fraud is “ignoring reality.”. The expanded use of...
Kansas campaign rally for Schmidt features former vice president
WICHITA— Former Vice President Mike Pence is in Wichita Friday to campaign for Republican candidate for governor, Derek Schmidt. "I'm coming to Kansas for one reason, and one reason only," Pence said. "Kansas needs Derek Schmidt to be its next governor. Derek is a proven, common sense conservative leader. He's been one of the most preeminent and effective conservative attorney generals around the country."
Execution date set for man who killed girlfriend, 3 kids
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7...
Schmidt: Affordability of daily life is Kansans top issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for governor, Derek Schmidt said there are no surprises in what he's learning matters to Kansans on the campaign trail. "The number one thing on the minds of the vast majority of Kansans is the affordability of daily life," Schmidt said. "You've got this out of control inflation, driven by big government spending out of Washington. You've got the rising costs of everything from gasoline, to now they are predicting, home heating costs going into the winter. I hear from more people than ever before this concern that just the daily cost of living is less affordable."
Gov. Kelly skips campaign events with Biden cabinet secretaries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With advance voting underway in Kansas ahead of the November 8, general election, the Biden administration sent U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh to campaign for Democrat candidates Governor Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids. Walsh appeared with Kansas 3rd District...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaskan coast
Anchorage, Alaska —The Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to a media release from the command. Two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter...
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
