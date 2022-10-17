ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,906 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 12, to Wednesday October 19, for a total of 884,969 cases. The state reported 2,866 new cases during the first week of October. On Wednesday, the state reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kansas campaign rally for Schmidt features former vice president

WICHITA— Former Vice President Mike Pence is in Wichita Friday to campaign for Republican candidate for governor, Derek Schmidt. "I'm coming to Kansas for one reason, and one reason only," Pence said. "Kansas needs Derek Schmidt to be its next governor. Derek is a proven, common sense conservative leader. He's been one of the most preeminent and effective conservative attorney generals around the country."
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Schmidt: Affordability of daily life is Kansans top issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for governor, Derek Schmidt said there are no surprises in what he's learning matters to Kansans on the campaign trail. "The number one thing on the minds of the vast majority of Kansans is the affordability of daily life," Schmidt said. "You've got this out of control inflation, driven by big government spending out of Washington. You've got the rising costs of everything from gasoline, to now they are predicting, home heating costs going into the winter. I hear from more people than ever before this concern that just the daily cost of living is less affordable."
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaskan coast

Anchorage, Alaska —The Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to a media release from the command. Two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter...
ALASKA STATE
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy