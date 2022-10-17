ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Bay News 9

Play tied to Sikh Temple shooting set for New York premiere

MILWAUKEE — More than a decade after a white supremacist walked into the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek and shot 10 people, a play recounting parts of that horrific day and the hate surrounding it will debut in New York. “I think my writers’ group was a big part...
OAK CREEK, WI
Bay News 9

'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
MADISON, WI
Bay News 9

Mount Mary introduces UX program to increase diversity in tech industry

MILWAUKEE— Mount Mary University kicked off a new program this fall in hopes of bringing more women into the tech industry. Students are now able to major in UX design which stands for User Experience Design. These students are learning to design the interfaces for apps and programs that we use everyday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

