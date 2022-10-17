ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
AG Wilson joins others to oppose CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for kids

WPDE — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined other attorneys general in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. “It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation....
FLORIDA STATE
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
ATLANTA, GA
Hundreds of cases of bullying and harassments in tri-county schools

The South Carolina School Report Card released this week shows high numbers of kids experiencing bullying, harassment, and even physical attacks. There were hundreds of cases of bullying and harassment in Tri-County schools just this past year alone. CCSD saw 726 incidents of bullying or harassment, BCSD 48, and DD2...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
LLOYD, NY

