Tillamook County 2023 Calendar Contest ALL GRADES K-12 “Reconnecting with my Community” ART DUE – 11/10/22
SOS Tillamook—the Prevention Program of Tillamook Family Counseling Center, is excited to once again be gathering artwork from local students to be featured in the 2023 Tillamook County Calendar. The theme this year “Reconnecting with my Community” is open to students of ALL AGES. ACCEPTING ARTWORK FROM...
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: Remember Why You Live Here!
Both sides on Oceanside incorporation have been sending op-eds and letters-to-the-editor (LTEs) to the County’s two newspapers, the Headlight-Herald and the Tillamook County Pioneer. Assertions and rebuttals on incorporation have flying back and forth for a while now in Oceanside, and that will likely continue. We sympathize with the editors that have to read all of these salvos.
Rockaway Beach Candidates Forum 10/14/22 – Video
On Friday October 14, Tillamook County Pioneer hosted the Rockaway Beach Candidates Forum. Sandra Johnson of Rockaway Beach was paramount in coordinating this event. Thirty-six people attended the Candidates Forum in Rockaway Beach with many joining by Zoom, as well. Moderating this event, Lisa Phipps (not pictured), former Rockaway Beach...
Air quality advisory for Columbia, Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties; Many areas with unhealthy air quality
Location: Columbia, Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Smoke source: Nakia Creek, Siouxon and Cedar Creek fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for Columbia, Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties due to smoke from the Nakia Creek and Siouxon fires in Washington, and the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge.
Support for Laity & Busch
When I look at the names in the upcoming election, a tune keeps going through my head. Just over fifty years ago a new band took to the stage and TV with some songs that quickly rose on the Billboard charts. Between taking the Last Train to Clarksville and opining about Pleasant Valley on a Sunday, in their theme song they announce their arrival, and declare “We’re the young generation, and we’ve got something to say!” (Feel free to hum along!)
