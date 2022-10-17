Lillie Leatherwood has taken on many titles during her time in Tuscaloosa. On Saturday, she’s adding Grand Marshal of the University of Alabama’s homecoming parade. “It feels really wonderful,” she said. “I know there are a lot of legends here at the University of Alabama. I am honored and grateful to have this opportunity to represent the university in such a manner as being grand marshal.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO