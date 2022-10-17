Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa County Commission: 16 families getting help with water connection fees
The Tuscaloosa County Commission on Wednesday approved assisting 16 families living on Ridge Road with their water connection fees. The $9,600 from the commission will be given to Citizens Water, meaning the residents who are getting water service at their homes will only have to pay $450 for the connection.
wvua23.com
Los Tarascos tip jar thief caught on camera
It’s no secret that many service workers make most of their income from tips. That makes this crime extra infuriating for the employees who lost money after a man swiped their tip jar Monday night at Los Tarascos on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. “It’s physically and emotionally exhausting to...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa County Commission: Sipsey Valley getting funds for basketball uniforms
Playing sports can be expensive. That’s why Tuscaloosa County Commissioners are stepping up to help students at one area high school. On Wednesday morning, commissioners approved $8,000 in funding for Sipsey Valley High School. That money will pay for uniforms for the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams.
wvua23.com
Thousands of dollars raised in Walk to End Alzheimer’s
West Alabama’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event was held at Snow Hinton Park on Sunday, Oct. 16. WVUA 23’s own Jabaree Prewitt was the emcee for the event. The walk served as a celebration of all of the funding raised by the Alzheimer’s Association, which goes toward research, care and support for people and families living with Alzheimer’s disease.
wvua23.com
POW Alex Drueke honored by Tuscaloosa City Council
TUSCALOOSA -Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox honored former prisoner of war Alex Drueke during Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting. Maddox presented a proclamation dedicated to Drueke’s sacrifice and dedication to Ukraine and its people. Drueke was taken into custody by Russian forces in June and held for 104 days...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa City School Board unveils new grant for safety
The Tuscaloosa City School Board announced Tuesday that it received a $1 million grant which will be used to enhance funding for safety in the schools. Superintendent Mike Daria said the grant, known as Project SAFE, was applied for years ago. It will be used for adding to existing safety protocols within the school system.
wvua23.com
Lillie Leatherwood adds grand marshal to her awards list
Lillie Leatherwood has taken on many titles during her time in Tuscaloosa. On Saturday, she’s adding Grand Marshal of the University of Alabama’s homecoming parade. “It feels really wonderful,” she said. “I know there are a lot of legends here at the University of Alabama. I am honored and grateful to have this opportunity to represent the university in such a manner as being grand marshal.”
wvua23.com
Local superintendents give updates on status of education
It was a lively morning at Bryant Conference Center for the annual education summit hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. Community members, government officials, business leaders and others came together to hear what the Tuscaloosa city and county school systems are doing and the improvements they’re planning.
wvua23.com
Classic rock band Chicago in Tuscaloosa on Friday
Chicago, one of the longest-running and most successful classic rock bands of all time, is coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this Friday, Oct. 21. The band started up in 1967 and this is its 55th year of performances. Chicago has played a concert every year since its formation, has sold more 100 100 million records and has won numerous music awards.
Comments / 0