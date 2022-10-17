ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Center, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth

It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
VERMONTVILLE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race

The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
MLive

Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
clarkstonnews.com

After 40 years, Springfield tank on move

A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
wkar.org

Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
MLive

Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

