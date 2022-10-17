Read full article on original website
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, Michigan
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History Meeting
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann Warner
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner's Disappearance
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show 'Disappeared'
These are the candidates for 3 Hanover-Horton School Board seats
HORTON, MI - Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Hanover-Horton School Board, with two incumbents seeking re-election to a six-year term. Board members Diane Anderson and Tim Evans are seeking re-election on Nov. 8, while trustee Joe Childs has opted not to run for another term. Anderson and Evans are joined by candidates Liz Scott and Tonya Sears.
Candidate for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat is re-entering the race
JACKSON, MI -- A 20-year-old Democratic candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives has re-entered the race for the seat in the Nov. 8 general election, after previously saying he was ending his campaign. Maurice Imhoff is on the election ballot as a candidate for the new 46th District, covering...
lansingcitypulse.com
Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth
It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
lansingcitypulse.com
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
Washtenaw County leaders advance $4.79M Saline courthouse expansion with solar field
SALINE, MI - Inside the 14A-4 District Court building on North Maple Road in Saline a vacuum cleaner is stored in the jury room, files burst off shelves and the sole courtroom is often filled to the brim, court officials say. Since 2020, they’ve requested an expansion of the courthouse,...
Price tag now $141M for new University of Michigan College of Pharmacy
ANN ARBOR, MI - An extra $20 million bump for a new College of Pharmacy at University of Michigan was approved Thursday by the university’s board of regents. The new price tag for the project, originally approved in 2019 for $121 million, is now $141 million after unanimous support by the regents at the Oct. 20 meeting at UM-Flint.
These candidates are running for Jackson County village seats in November general election
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several contested races are taking place in Jackson County villages in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters will decide among candidates for council seats in the villages of Brooklyn, Grass Lake, Springport and Cement City. In Brooklyn, Estella Roberts and Terry Mahr are vying to...
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
Office to analyze misconduct trends coming to all University of Michigan campuses
ANN ARBOR, MI - Within minutes of his first Board of Regents meeting, University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced a new office to analyze misconduct across all three campuses. His first act as the university’s president is the creation of an independent central ethics, integrity and compliance office for...
After recent scandals, Santa Ono ready to lead University of Michigan to ‘better place’
ANN ARBOR, MI - Since becoming UM’s 15th president on Oct. 14, Santa Ono has made Ann Arbor his home. That’s meant selfies with Olympian Michael Phelps, throwing shirts to students during the football team’s rout of Penn State, greeting anyone who says hi and even fixing his maize-and-blue bike at the Sic Transit Cycles store in town.
House of Taco closing, governor kidnap plot trial delayed due to COVID: Jackson headlines Oct. 15-20
JACKSON, MI – After 43 years of tacos, Jackson’s House of Taco is shutting down so the owners can enjoy retirement. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. House of Taco hasn’t been just a job for Chuck Minix. It’s a place...
WILX-TV
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Locker room assault investigation; Ann Arbor’s mystery bump
There’s a mystery brewing on the streets of Ann Arbor. Officials are still scratching their heads over what has made a mysterious bump appear in the middle of Glen Avenue over by the hospital. We were told it had something to do with construction at a nearby hotel development and a water main break.
Hillsdale mayoral candidate says her past doesn't define her, 'Give me a chance'
Rondee Butcher is throwing her hat in the ring to become the city of Hillsdale’s next mayor. She’s never ran for office, until now.
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
wkar.org
Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists
Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
Spooky walks, parties, concerts: Here are some Halloween events in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Halloween is almost here, and Jackson County is celebrating with spooky events, parties, walks and more. Halloween is on a Monday this year, and many local organizations are putting together festivities up until the day on Oct. 31. Here is a list of events that...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
