Amazon shuts online fabric store
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that’s been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
