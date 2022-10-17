Read full article on original website
WSLS
A mild winter? NOAA forecasts warmer-than-average weather for the upcoming season
While winter is still about two months away, it’s time to start looking ahead to the upcoming season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their outlook for the 2022-2023 winter Thursday morning. In our area, the organization predicts 33-40% chance of a warmer-than-average winter. They cite the...
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Here's What Winter In California Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
WJLA
DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details
(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
Freeze Warning issued for Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia for Thursday Morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Eastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and the West Virginia Panhandle in a Freeze Warning that goes into effect tomorrow at 2 a.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures across the Ohio Valley will likely be sitting right at or below freezing, with partly […]
WSET
Significant growth in available homes in New River Valley, Central Virginia: Report
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Home sales are slowing across the Commonwealth and this is good news according to a new Virginia Realtors report. According to the September 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report there were 10,172 homes sold in Virginia in September. This is 3,062 fewer sales than in September...
How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data
If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to...
State issues warning: Don't move your firewood
The state suggests buying firewood "from a reputable dealer" in the county where you plan to burn the wood.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Kingsport Times-News
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
WJCL
Temperature whiplash ahead...from the 80s to 30s early this week
A strong cold front is about to give southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry some 'weather whiplash'. Temperatures are forecast to fall from the 80s to the 30s this week! The coldest temperatures will occur Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s for areas near and west of I-95. The...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
FREEZE WARNING: Sub-freezing temperatures expected in Colorado as cold front moves through the state
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for several areas in Colorado ahead of sub-freezing temperatures expected on Monday. The warning will be in effect between midnight and 9 AM on Monday morning, with a cold front forecasted to impact most of the northeast plains, parts of the I-25 corridor, and the Palmer Divide.
Freeze Warnings Issued – Coldest Air Of The Season
Heading into the coming week the region will experience the coldest air of the season so far! A strong area of high pressure will build in behind the frontal passage Sunday night. The clock-wise rotation around this pressure system will lead to a strong northerly wind flow. With winds out of the north, arctic cold […]
News 3 Investigates looks at trends in Hampton Roads rental industry since 2019
News 3 Investigates is taking a deep dive on how housing is in Hampton Roads, including how the local rental industry has been over the past 3 years.
28 degrees for low? Freeze watch issued for most of Mississippi ahead of cold front
A freeze watch has been issued for much of Central and South Mississippi. Locations in North Mississippi are under a Frost advisory and Freeze warning in connection with an expected mid-week cold front. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are possible from late Tuesday night through Wednesday...
WSET
Noticed a lot of acorns this year? Here are 2022 Virginia acorn production stats
(WSET) — If you've got an oak tree in your yard or went hiking through a forest this fall, you probably noticed the acorns this year. For some places in Virginia, oak trees produced bumper-crop acorn levels while some sites were more scarce. Overall, Virginia had an above-average year...
