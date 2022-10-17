ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 4

Related
NBC12

October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WJLA

DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
MARYLAND STATE
WOWK 13 News

NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details

(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WJCL

Temperature whiplash ahead...from the 80s to 30s early this week

A strong cold front is about to give southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry some 'weather whiplash'. Temperatures are forecast to fall from the 80s to the 30s this week! The coldest temperatures will occur Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s for areas near and west of I-95. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT News 19

Freeze Warnings Issued – Coldest Air Of The Season

Heading into the coming week the region will experience the coldest air of the season so far! A strong area of high pressure will build in behind the frontal passage Sunday night. The clock-wise rotation around this pressure system will lead to a strong northerly wind flow. With winds out of the north, arctic cold […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy